ATLANTIC CITY — Councilman Bruce Weekes floated the idea of creating a public-private partnership to fund a quality-of-life patrol for the city during Friday’s Clean and Safe Atlantic City meeting.

Among other things, the unit would keep loiterers moving along on Atlantic Avenue, accompany workers to their cars when parking areas are blocks from offices and accompany health care providers on home visits in areas in which they do not feel safe.

Ordinances are not enough, he said.

“I recently drafted one prohibiting panhandling at drive-in windows and around stores, but if there is no one to enforce it and move people along it’s meaningless,” Weekes said.

“Other cities used ARP funds for pilot units and have seen great results,” Weekes said, referring to the American Rescue Plan, a federal COVID-19 relief plan. “We could recruit retired police officers to walk the beat in neighborhoods.”

Weekes said businesses could fund salaries and the city could fund benefits for such a unit.

“We have corporate stakeholders who have employees scared to walk to the parking lot (alone),” Weekes said. “We have a health equity scare going on, with health aides scared to go into neighborhoods without someone to escort them. It’s a health equity disparity in the city.”

The Police Department has a budget for unarmed civilian aides who would be assigned to more problematic areas, but the program has not gotten off the ground. It is one of many jobs Business Administrator Anthony Swan has said people are not applying for that are open in the city.

Police statistics

Calls for service are up 29% year-to-date, and arrests are up 116% over the same period last year, police Chief James Sarkos said at the last CitiStat meeting Wednesday.

Police have made 2,156 arrests in the first 30 weeks of the year, compared with 1,000 at the same time last year, and responded to 79,799 calls for service compared with 61,666 last year.

They have recovered 106 illegal firearms, including 92 handguns, 4 rifles, 4 shotguns and 6 ghost guns, Sarkos said.

Fire statistics

The Atlantic City Fire Department responded to 396 calls for service from July 10 through 23, including 212 rescue/emergency medical calls, 84 false alarms, 37 good intent calls, 25 fires, 22 hazardous conditions and 16 service calls, officials said at the CitiStat meeting.

The department also conducted 107 fire inspections, 99 re-inspections and issued 28 permits.

Speeding into city on expressway

The South Jersey Transportation Authority has installed signs warning drivers they are about to enter city streets at the end of the Atlantic City Expressway, Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick said during Friday’s Clean and Safe meeting.

Fitzpatrick had brought up the issue of accidents where the expressway enters the city, caused by excessive speed, at the previous Clean and Safe meeting two weeks ago.

“SJTA put up three signs: ‘Be prepared to stop,’ ‘35 mph’ and a sign that shows a traffic signal,” Fitzpatrick said. “When I drive now I feel like traffic is a little slower. ... I’m pleased SJTA responded.”

Atlantic City Electric update

Atlantic City Electric continues to work on designing a plan for installing police public safety cameras around the city, company representative Bert Lopez said during Friday’s Clean and Safe meeting, calling it an “unprecedented effort.”

“It includes fiber (optics), not just installing cameras and you’re done. It involves quite a bit of work. Safety and reliability are important,” Lopez said.

Some city officials have said Atlantic City Electric has been slow to do its part in completing city projects, particularly work needed for the city to install the cameras the city has purchased with $5 million in state grant funds, finish a bulkhead project in Chelsea and demolish a property on New Jersey Avenue.

Lopez said Atlantic City Electric is also continuing to work on adding city-owned lights to its streetlight outage reporting map on its website. It has been working on the map project for several months.

A major effort on Maine Avenue to move 28 streetlights there is almost through the design phase, Lopez said, and should be out for approvals next week.

Clean and Safe meetings are every other Friday at 8:30 a.m. in City Council Chambers at City Hall, and CitiStat meetings are every other Wednesday at Stockton University’s Fannie Lou Hamer Room. Times vary between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Check the city calendar for details at acnj.gov.