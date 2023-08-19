ATLANTIC CITY — After nine months of effort and delays, demolition has started on a property reportedly used as a staging area by drug users and thieves who broke into Community Baptist Church nearby.

Resident Andra Williams has been asking the city for action on the structure at 226 N. New Jersey Ave. since the second CitiStat meeting Nov. 30, saying illegal activities were happening inside the building, which was not maintained by its owner or properly secured.

“I was out there Monday, and stopped by and saw the guys yesterday, they are out there today still working,” Williams said Wednesday. “It’s looking pretty good.”

Williams lives nearby, attends Community Baptist and comes to every CitiStat meeting to encourage directors to improve her neighborhood.

“My church members are really excited to see it coming down,” Williams said. “Some of it next to the store (Mousa’s Market) they had to take down by hand. It’s so close to the store they couldn’t hit it with the machine.”

Williams also said the workers doing the job were being careful and respectful of the neighborhood, clearing out debris before taking down another section.

“The smell was horrific. I asked them where their masks were, the smell was so bad, from the urine bottles and stuff. It was ridiculous,” Williams said. “They are to be commended.”

The building was filled with trash and human waste, which was visible as it came down.

City Director of Licensing and Inspection Dale Finch reported on the demolition process at CitiStat meetings over the past few months, often optimistic it would soon happen, then reporting on complications holding up the process.

Said complications included the need for an asbestos inspection, which took months, and most recently the need for an electrical box for a nearby store that was on the abandoned building to be examined by Atlantic City Electric and then moved by the store owner.

“They have mobilized,” Finch said of Atlantic City Electric at the last CitiStat meeting Aug. 9. “It’s been a battle, but we are getting there.”

CitiStat is a system implemented by the local government and the state to address residents’ complaints. Meetings are held every two weeks and include equal parts resident complaints and city responses.

Williams has said the property has been vacant since being purchased for $60,000 from the Special Improvement District of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority in 1993.

Local tax records list Jasper S. Reaves as a property owner. Those records also state the taxes due Aug. 1 were still open, and there was a lien on the property.

Community Baptist’s Rev. Elias Thomas Jr. has said the property has attracted drug users and the mentally ill. Thousands of dollars of musical equipment and computers were stolen from his church by people who climbed out windows in the vacant building, walked across a nearby roof and broke into the church through windows, he has said.

In 2018, the city placed a lien against the property for nonpayment of taxes, Williams said, but took no more action until she brought it to their attention at the CitiStat meetings.

Staff Writer Eric Conklin contributed to this report.