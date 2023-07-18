ATLANTIC CITY — An ordinance to establish a joint municipal court with Pleasantville is up for a final vote during Wednesday night’s City Council meeting.

Also on the agenda is an ordinance to adopt flood hazard maps and designate a floodplain administrator, and to create a minority business advisory board.

The aim of the joint court, which would be located in the Public Safety Building on Atlantic Avenue, is to save money and increase efficiency for both towns, officials have said.

The court would be run by Atlantic City.

“We are expecting revenue from Pleasantville,” said Atlantic City Director of Finance Toro Aboderin. “We are looking to charge them $175,000 annually.”

Aboderin said the city plans to hire two employees from Pleasantville Municipal Court to fill existing job vacancies. No expansion of staff will be needed under the plan, she said.

But Aboderin said the city will renegotiate the amount if it turns out it has to handle more than the 4,500 cases it anticipates receiving from Pleasantville.

That would happen if the joint court also has to hear all municipal legal matters arising from State Police complaints.

Under the 2021 state law that created the pilot program for consolidated county courts, all municipal legal matters arising from State Police complaints are heard in the county joint court, regardless of where those matters took place.

That has meant all state cases in the county have gone to the joint municipal court in Mays Landing. But changes in the law are expected to send them back to the towns of origin, officials have said.

Council introduced an ordinance on the consolidation in May but then postponed the public hearing and final vote at its June meeting. City Solicitor Mike Perugini said then the city needed to redo its financial analysis due to the changes in the law.

Pleasantville City Council also recently passed an ordinance to pursue the idea.

Pleasantville Mayor Judy Ward has said she supports the idea but the two cities are still working out the details.

Co-sponsors are Atlantic City Council President Aaron “Sporty” Randolph, Vice President Kaleem Shabazz and Councilwoman Stephanie Marshall.

According to the ordinance, the court would be called the Joint Municipal Court of the City of Atlantic City and would be located in the same place the municipal court is now located in the Clayton G. Graham Public Safety Building at 2715 Atlantic Ave.

Atlantic County runs a consolidated municipal court covering eight towns out of the historic courthouse in downtown Mays Landing.

Hamilton Township to exit Atlantic County Central Municipal Court MAYS LANDING — The township that houses the county’s new central court is heading for the exit.

The Atlantic County Central Municipal Court, founded in 2022, at its inception had 10 participating municipalities. They were Corbin City, Egg Harbor Township, Estell Manor, Galloway Township, Linwood, Northfield, Port Republic, Ventnor, Weymouth Township and Hamilton Township.

Hamilton Township and Northfield dropped out after finding cost savings were not as high as expected. Both joined a joint municipal court run by Hammonton.

Atlantic City’s ordinance authorizes Mayor Marty Small Sr. and City Clerk Paula Geletei to negotiate details of an agreement with Pleasantville.

Small mentioned the idea of starting a joint court with Pleasantville in his State of the City speech in January.