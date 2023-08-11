ATLANTIC CITY — City parks and playgrounds are supposed to close and be locked at 10 p.m., but residents have complained at recent CitiStat meetings that lights stay on and noisy basketball games continue into the early morning hours.

Signs have now been installed at playgrounds in Brown's Park and Venice Park, stating the parks close at 10 p.m., Health and Human Services Director Jarrod Barnes said during Wednesday's CitiStat meeting, held to address residents' concerns and update them on solutions.

Locks have been cut off in some places, and the city is awaiting delivery of new locks to replace them, he said.

City officials also said they are consulting with Atlantic City Electric to see whether the lights at the parks can be wired separately from the streetlights, so they can be turned off at 10 p.m. Currently they stay on as long as the streetlights.

Sunset Avenue improvements

Public works has delivered three new trash cans to the Sunset Avenue area at the bay, at the request of residents who came to the last CitiStat meeting, Director Crystal Lewis said.

Grass in the area was also cut and a general cleanup performed, Lewis said.

Residents had said they like to walk in the area but the lack of trash cans had let to littering.

Fire Department update

The Atlantic City Fire Department answered 316 calls in the past two weeks, of which 202 were rescue/emergency medical calls and 16 fires, Chief Scott Evans said.

Firefighters helped seven kids and at least three adults to safety from a fire on Arctic Avenue during that time, Evans said.

"There was a deck collapse in the rear, so their means of escape was taken away," Evans said. "Everyone was able to get out the front door."

The cause is under investigation, Evans said.

Police Department update

The Atlantic City Police Department has responded to 86,395 calls for service so far this year, compared with 66,102 calls at the same time last year, police Chief James Sarkos said.

That's an increase of 31% over last year.

Police have also made 2,363 arrests so far this year, compared with 1,077 at the same time last year, an increase of 119%.

They also have recovered 110 illegal firearms so far this year, of which 95 were handguns, 5 rifles, 4 shotguns and 6 ghost guns (guns without serial numbers).

Sarkos highlighted three cases of exceptional police work in the past two weeks that resulted in arrests and the recovery of illegal firearms and narcotics.

In one of the cases, Detectives Aaron Jones and Ivaylo Ivanov received reports of a stolen vehicle in the rear of the 900 block of Atlantic Avenue, and found a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Pennsylvania being dismantled by four men.

The four were arrested, and police found a handgun with hollow-point ammunition. K-9 officers assisted and found 17 bags of heroin and 3 grams of cocaine hidden in a child seat in one of the other vehicles on site, Sarkos said.

Overall statistics

In the period from July 26 through Aug. 8, the city received 293 Report a Concern cases, said CitiStat consultant Tim Aboderin.

In the same period, 317 cases were closed (61 from this period and 256 from prior periods).

There are still 232 cases in progress, Aboderin said.

Report a Concern cases, which ask city directors to take care of a range of problems, come in through the city website at acnj.gov.

CitiStat meetings, in which people can report problems directly to city officials and hear about their resolution at the next meeting, are held every other Wednesday in the Fannie Lou Hamer Room of Stockton University's City Campus. The next one is 10 a.m. Aug. 23.

For a complete list of meetings, visit acnj.gov and click on "Calendar."