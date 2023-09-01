ATLANTIC CITY — The region is not equipped to handle housing migrants at Atlantic City International Airport, local leaders told the federal government Friday.

Officials from both of the major political parties gathered at the Fireman’s Memorial Plaza in the resort to assail a proposal to move migrants housed in New York City to the airport in Egg Harbor Township.

They said the area does not have enough social services to house migrants, and that doing so at the airport could pose a security risk.

About 20 officials from across Atlantic County stood at the memorial in unison, some taking turns in front of a lectern to offer statements criticizing the proposal.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, said allowing migrants at the airport will impact national security.

“This is not a surprise to me,” Van Drew said. “Those 60,000 people that they talk about, I guarantee you — I will put my name upon it — that there will be individuals who are criminals.”

Immigration remains a frontline political issue among Democrats and Republicans. Officials from both parties said while they have compassion for asylum seekers, Atlantic County’s resources aren’t adequate to handle a large migrant population.

“Egg Harbor Township does not have the capacity to handle this,” said township Mayor Laura Pfrommer, a Republican. “We do not have the social service programs to handle this. Our residents are scared of this.”

Atlantic County officials of both parties oppose airport migrant proposal The Atlantic County Mayors Association was planning to meet Thursday to condemn a proposal that calls for housing migrants at Atlantic City International Airport.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. said he stood in solidarity with the other local officials.

“What you see here is people crossing party lines and putting the greater good above the party,” said Small, a Democrat.

The condemnation comes in response to a report Wednesday that President Joe Biden’s administration recommended the airport as a housing site for about 60,000 asylum seekers in New York City.

“We immediately said hell no,” said state Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic. “From our standpoint, someone in Washington, D.C., was not following this too closely and taking a look at where they’re recommending that this be done.”

Van Drew said he was expecting to hold a phone call with the White House in the next few days regarding the proposal. Multiple attempts to reach the White House and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for comment were unsuccessful.

Throughout the gathering, officials urged Gov. Phil Murphy to take action to thwart the proposal. Murphy said during a television appearance Thursday that New Jersey being a landing site for New York City migrants wouldn’t be feasible.

“I don’t see any scenario where we’re going to be able to take in a program in Atlantic City or frankly elsewhere in the state,” Murphy said on News 12 New Jersey’s “Ask Governor Murphy” program. “You need scale, enormous amounts of federal support, resources that go beyond anything that we can afford. Putting everything else aside, I just don’t see it. I would suspect that that will continue to be the case.”

Atlantic City International was one of 11 federally owned properties recommended by the Department of Homeland Security to help New York City officials transport migrants amid a plea for more assistance by Mayor Eric Adams, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Officials on Thursday said they had not seen a copy of the letter. Van Drew said he had also not been informed of the specifics of the plan.

The airport property was likely placed on the list because of its size, Van Drew said.

Since the spring of 2022, nearly 100,000 migrants have arrived in New York City seeking shelter. In early August, officials said New York City was sheltering more than 82,000 people, including nearly 30,000 children.

The Atlantic County Mayors Association called a meeting Thursday, drafting a letter and a resolution opposing the plan.

Association President and Absecon Mayor Kim Horton, a Democrat, called on Washington lawmakers to pass immigration reform to handle the surge in migrants during Friday’s news conference.

“Lawmakers need to work together to make comprehensive immigration policies that protect our towns and communities,” Horton said. “I’m happy that we are collectively up here, Democrats, Republicans, independents. We are a united front.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

