ATLANTIC CITY — A staff member denied the right to speak at a recent Atlantic City Housing Authority board meeting has resigned and is warning of a safety issue at Inlet Towers that he says the procurement office did not take seriously.

His resignation came about a week after the board fired Executive Director Matt Doherty for "convenience," after he publicly criticized qualified purchasing agent Jerry Volpe, whose Governance & Fiscal Affairs LLC is a contractor for the authority.

Volpe controls all procurement at the authority.

"I wanted to say we need help with procurement," Bill Young said Tuesday. "In Inlet Towers there is a 5,000-gallon hot water tank that is leaking. ... There is a way to fix it, and I got a price, and in three weeks, nothing."

Inlet Towers is a 14-floor public housing high-rise for the elderly and disabled on New Hampshire Avenue.

A part of the hot water tank called a porthole, that would cost $5,700 to replace, has rusted out and is leaking, Young said. But he had been unable to get Volpe to move to replace it.

"If it empties, 5,000 gallons of hot water will destroy the first floor of Inlet Towers, wipe out the two elevator pits and tile," Young said. "This is hot water."

Volpe on Tuesday denied Young's allegations.

"Bill Young is a liar. That is absolutely not true; he is giving you misinformation," Volpe said. "The problem is they were not following policies and procedures adopted by the board and directed by the board."

Volpe said the paperwork had "no indication any of it was emergent, and when I did find out (it was an emergency) I said use the existing contract, and that was done a week ago."

A principal with Kisby Shore Mechanical Contractors said Wednesday the work has not yet been done, but he recently got approval to do the work.

“The material has been ordered. As soon as it comes in we will respond in a day or two,” James Lee said.

Lee could not say how long it would take for the porthole to arrive.

Young, 62, was hired by Doherty and started July 10 as a contract administrator. He had previously worked with Doherty as business administrator when Doherty was mayor of Belmar, Monmouth County, and at the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, where Young was facilities manager for about three years. Doherty was CRDA's executive director.

Volpe's Governance and Fiscal Affairs LLC is a contractor for the agency and has been given all procurement power, even though Doherty has hired staff that could do the job.

Young, who retired from a job in government and community relations from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, said he isn't sure what is next for him.

"I'm spending time with my wife and dogs," he said.

His advice to the Housing Authority now?

"The guy Rob Campbell they hired? Use him," Young said of the new director of procurement hired in July, who has the qualifications to be the qualified purchasing agent. "It's easy. They are paying him, he has experience. ... Let the guy do his job."