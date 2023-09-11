ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Housing Authority has not complied with an Aug. 18 Superior Court judge's order to provide a detailed plan for safe, adequate, reliable heat, hot water and gas service to Stanley Holmes Village this winter, an attorney representing 87 tenants said in a brief filed Monday.

"ACHA has submitted a blatantly inadequate document — a 'Plan' that provides virtually no specifics as to either past or future repairs and which does not propose reasonable and firm timetables," Olga Pomar of South Jersey Legal Services wrote in the document.

Pomar asked Judge John C. Porto to consider appointing a special master to oversee the Housing Authority's inspection, maintenance, repair and renovations at Stanley Holmes Village "to protect the health and safety of the residents."

Housing Authority board President Stephanie Marshall did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz, who represents the 3rd Ward where Stanley Holmes is located, said Monday he thinks a special master is a good idea.

"These are extraordinary circumstances. I think we need that," Shabazz said.

He also will ask at the next board meeting that the board develop a policy to automatically refund rent to residents whose heat and hot water fails this winter.

"It's unfair and arbitrary to have people pay rent for basic services they are not getting," Shabazz said. "Heat and hot water is basic; that's not a luxury."

The court has set a conference call on the matter for Sept. 29, Pomar said.

Pomar's brief comes after numerous gas leaks were discovered and are continuing to be discovered at the 420-unit public housing complex, and at a time of turbulence at the authority.

Last week at a special meeting, the board voted 4-1 to fire Executive Director Matt Doherty, without cause but for "convenience."

No one gave a reason for terminating Doherty's employment, although the member voting against it asked the others to explain why they were taking such action.

At a meeting Aug. 24, Doherty had said the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development now considers the authority financially “troubled” because it did not submit a 2022 financial audit on time.

Doherty said the deadline was missed because Jerry Volpe, an authority contractor with Governance and Fiscal Affairs LLC, had failed to go out to bid for an auditor. Doherty also provided an email showing Volpe had told him in May he was doing so.

Volpe has been the authority’s purchasing agent for about a year on a contracted basis, and his firm has been paid more than $400,000 so far.

Although the authority has hired professional staff who could do the job of qualified purchasing agent, the board has continued to use Volpe and refused to give staff the procurement power.

The authority also faces a lawsuit by a former interim executive director who alleges she was retaliated against after she questioned high legal bills and procurement irregularities.

The court first ordered the authority to provide a plan for providing safe and reliable heat and hot water last December, and in August Porto found the authority had not met the terms of that order. He gave it until the end of the month to do so.

On Sept. 1, Rich DeLucry, the attorney for the Housing Authority, submitted court papers outlining the authority's plans, which Pomar called meager.

The submitted plan said the authority has hired a contractor to test for and repair gas leaks.

It also said the authority would use a contractor to keep ancient boilers working this winter, and would eventually replace the decades-old heat and hot water system with a new one.

But it could not afford to do so for all 420 units, the authority said, and believed it must eventually move residents out of Village 3 — which makes up about 30% of Stanley Holmes’ 420 units — into other units or Section 8 housing in the private sector, and demolish the empty ones.

But the plan gave no timetable for the relocation and demolition.

The plan also said the authority would go out to bid within 60 days on replacing all crawl space gas lines not yet replaced after leaks were found, the bids would be received and reviewed in another 45 days, and the contract awarded within another 30 days, Pomar said.

"The 'Plan' provides no anticipated timeline for completion of the work," Pomar wrote. "To the extent that ACHA did provide any timelines, these timelines appear, based on the available information, inappropriate in light of the severe health and safety hazards faced by SHV residents."

The plan did not explain why the authority needs 60 days to go out to bid on the gas line replacement, Pomar said, "to issue a bid that should have been issued as soon as severe gas line deterioration was detected."

In her brief, Pomar also asked the judge to remove demolition and relocation from the plan "until the proposals have been fully vetted and resident input incorporated."

The Stanley Holmes community accounts for about 420 of the Housing Authority's nearly 1,600 units throughout the city.