ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Housing Authority is expected to take steps to approve an extermination contract and raise maintenance worker salaries to $20 per hour in a special meeting Friday.

“We want to be aggressive in getting the best maintenance employees,” Executive Director Matt Doherty said Tuesday. “Once we have a good maintenance team, compensated at a reasonable level, we need to train them to provide the best services to residents.”

That will also mean saving money by using fewer contractors, Doherty said.

The authority has filled several leadership positions recently, hiring a new procurement director, maintenance director, contract administrator and security director.

“Everyone started yesterday,” Doherty said of the new leadership staff.

One resolution on the agenda would allow the authority to advertise for maintenance workers at $20 per hour, up a little more than $5 per hour from the current salary, Doherty said.

Another resolution allows opening up the existing contract for already hired maintenance workers, to bring their wage to $20 per hour; and a third resolution allows opening up the contract for maintenance supervisors, so their pay increases by $5 per hour as well, Doherty said.

“It’s an issue run into when you raise wages on low-wage employees — which is a good thing — it causes wage compression above them, and you have to adjust for that as well,” Doherty said.

The authority had approved emergency contracts for exterminating services earlier this year, but in early June the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which oversees the local authority, said such emergency contracts are not appropriate. Instead, regular competitive contracts had to be advertised for and awarded.

There is also a resolution to post documents to bring the authority into compliance with federal rules regarding the Violence Against Women Act.

That includes the emergency transfer plan, notice of occupancy rights, emergency transfer requests and certification of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault or stalking.

Doherty said the authority was already operating properly under the Violence Against Women Act but had not put its policy in writing, so the resolution does that.

Last month, HUD’s compliance report said the authority has not followed federal rules for years in most of its operations, including how public housing residents are chosen, how their rent is calculated and collected, and how public health and security issues are handled.

It has not tested children living in its complexes for lead-based paint poisoning or taken steps to address any problems found, as required by law. It also has not followed rules on required criminal background checks or sex offender background checks.

And it has not kept security deposits in interest-bearing accounts as required under state law, the report said.

“We’re going to fully implement everything in the report,” Doherty, who started the job in March, said last month. “I don’t know the exact time frame yet.”

HUD conducted the review in March, listing its findings and corrective actions for each and sending it to the authority in June.

HUD listed 42 violations of its public housing rules and 18 violations of its Housing Choice Voucher program rules in the report.

The executive director at the time of the compliance review was John Clarke, who was hired as the interim executive director in August 2022 on a one-year contract at an hourly rate of $125 for about 15 hours of work per week, the report said.

At the same time, Clarke was working as executive director of the New Brunswick Housing Authority and interim executive director of the Princeton Housing Authority.

The previous executive director, Thomas Hannon, left the job in May 2021, with no explanation given for his reasons for leaving. For a time the board appointed Director of Finance Denise Gordy as interim executive director, from May 2021 to August 2022.

According to HUD, the Housing Authority owns and operates 1,476 units of federal public housing, and in Fiscal Year 2022 HUD provided almost $9.6 million in operating grant funds and $4.8 million in capital grant funds to support those units.