ATLANTIC CITY — John Clarke, who has been an interim part-time executive director and consultant for the Atlantic City Housing Authority, has left his job leading New Brunswick's housing authority, he said Thursday.

"I have retired ... after 27 years of service there and will be focusing on consulting work going forward," Clarke said in an email response to questions.

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Clarke's retirement was effective Sept. 1.

Clarke's contract with the Atlantic City authority, through his Sunbelt Industries Inc., ran from August 2022 to August 2023.

A special meeting of the Atlantic City Housing Authority was set for 4 p.m. Thursday, and on the proposed agenda was an executive session to discuss personnel matters.

At its Aug. 24 meeting, the authority's board was set to consider a resolution to bring Clarke back as a management consultant, but it was tabled following criticisms of a procurement consultant by new Executive Director Matt Doherty. The board then entered a closed session.

Clarke held the full-time executive director position in New Brunswick, earning a salary of about $163,000 in 2018, according to the most recent HUD report.

Clarke is currently serving as the interim executive director for the Princeton Housing Authority, a role he formally began in February 2022. His current contract in Princeton, which The Press of Atlantic City obtained via public records request, ends March 1, 2024.

Atlantic City Housing Authority spent nearly $500K on leadership consultants The Atlantic City Housing Authority spent nearly a half-million dollars on two administrative consultants over the past year and continued to keep them on the payroll through the summer despite the addition of new permanent staff in the same roles.

In his first year in that job, his rate was $125 per hour, the same amount charged under his separate, previous agreement with the Atlantic City Housing Authority. Beginning in March 2023, his hourly rate with the Princeton Housing Authority increased to $150.

His Princeton contract also said he will work a minimum of 20 hours per week, with at least 10 of those hours occurring on site.

Some media outlets, including New Brunswick Today, have questioned how one person could perform so many jobs.

New Brunswick Today's Charlie Kratovil said Thursday he has been asking the New Brunswick board about Clarke's employment status, but was unable to get an answer.

HUD did confirm his retirement, however.

The Atlantic City authority has issued a request for proposals to hire a management consultant to help manage the authority, which was severely criticized by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in a compliance report released this summer.

That report outlined dozens of ways the authority was not meeting HUD requirements, and said the authority has not done so for years.

Under his Sunbelt Industries firm, Clarke received $66,500 for his nearly nine-month-long stint as interim executive director of the Atlantic City authority, according to authority documents.

Atlantic City Housing Authority tells court it will empty, demolish one-third of Stanley Holmes Village An attorney for the Atlantic City Housing Authority has submitted court papers, overdue by many months, outlining plans to provide consistent heat and hot water to residents of Stanley Holmes Village and protect them from future gas leaks.

He also billed $71,943.75 to the Princeton Housing Authority for his work from August 2022 through June 2023, according to invoices obtained from that agency via public records requests.

Doherty came on board in May. Clarke remained a consultant through Aug. 11, but it is unclear how much he billed the agency for his last 10 weeks on the job. Doherty earns roughly $160,000.

Under his Atlantic City contract, Clarke was supposed to commit at least 20 hours per week to the interim executive director duties. Clarke did not meet that threshold in 31 of the 38 weeks he served as interim leader, according to Sunbelt’s billing invoices.

At least four of those weeks, he dedicated less than five hours to the Atlantic City Housing Authority, including one week he logged zero hours.

At the same time, conditions deteriorated so badly at the authority's largest and oldest complex, the 420-unit Stanley Holmes Village, that Mayor Marty Small Sr. declared an emergency, took over trash collection there and inspected all units. The inspection found hundreds of health and safety violations, including non-working stoves and refrigerators, broken or missing fire and carbon monoxide detectors, and severe pest infestations.

Asked why the ongoing habitability issues didn’t require him to dedicate at least 20 hours per week to the authority, Clarke said he was able to communicate with the contractors handling repairs and coordinate hotel placements for displaced residents without reaching that threshold.

“I wouldn’t be the one turning a wrench,” he said.

HUD does not have a cap on the number of executive director positions one person can hold, said Olga Alvarez, a spokesperson for HUD Region II, which oversees public housing authorities in New Jersey and New York.

Gas leaks prompt shutoff at Atlantic City's Stanley Holmes Village A multi-building gas leak at Atlantic City's Stanley Holmes Village was reported Tuesday, adding to a list of issues at the public housing complex.

However, there is a state statute that limits the number of housing authorities any single person can lead.

"No more than three housing authorities may jointly employ and share the management services of an executive director," that state law specifies.

Staff Writer Alison Burdo contributed to this report.