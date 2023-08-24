ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Housing Authority is now considered a "troubled" authority by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, Executive Director Matt Doherty said at an emotional board meeting Thursday in which a member resigned in anger.

"The internal financial controls of the authority are broken," Doherty said. "The singular source of the problem is with procurement and our current QPA (qualified purchasing agent) of record Jerry Volpe."

Doherty said Volpe, an authority contractor with Governance and Fiscal Affairs LLC, has been the authority's purchasing agent for about a year and failed to issue requests for proposals in a timely manner to hire an auditor to prepare audited financial reports.

Volpe had emailed Doherty in May saying solicitations for a new auditor were going out shortly, but that never happened, Doherty said.

Doherty started his job with the authority in May.

HUD's "troubled" designation came because those reports have not been submitted in time, according to Doherty.

The board voted Thursday to approve payment of bills that included paying about $28,249 for one month of Volpe's services, bringing the total paid to Governance and Fiscal Affairs LLC so far to more than $400,000, Doherty said.

HUD grades housing authorities on performance in their finances, management, and the condition of housing. Housing authorities that fail to get a passing grade are then designated "troubled," an official status that will trigger greater oversight and intervention, according to HUD.

"Removing him as QPA of record and bringing that back in house is of paramount importance to fixing our financial house," Doherty said. "We have invoices getting paid that I don't approve of, we have invoices without purchase orders, we have purchase orders without contracts, we have contracts without competitive bidding. Most importantly we have no oversight over procurement."

The authority's new director of procurement, Rob Campbell, is qualified to be the QPA, Doherty said.

Instead of removing the QPA status from Volpe, the board passed, over Doherty's objections, a change in procurement policy that that gives more power to the QPA, and takes it away from the executive director. The vote was 4 in favor, one no and one abstention.

Volpe, who was at the meeting, was asked by board member Charmaine Hall the reason for the various delays.

But before Volpe could answer, board attorney Richard DeLucry stopped the discussion and the board went into executive session for about an hour.

When the board allowed the public back into its meeting room, Hall, who had only been on the board two months, told the group she was resigning, saying she didn't feel other board members were being honest.

Volpe left soon after that, never addressing Doherty's comments, or answering Hall's question.

Doherty also said Volpe has not yet issued a request for proposals to start a bidding process for a new heat and hot water system for Stanley Holmes Village, even though he emailed Doherty in June saying it would be advertised the next week.

Volpe has previously said he did not start the bidding process on the new heat and hot water system because the board did not want him to do so.

The delay in bidding for the heating system means residents will have to rely on ancient boilers and leaky underground water pipes that failed so often last winter, Doherty said.

"Because of this I am compelled to report that I do not believe the housing authority will be able to provide uninterrupted reliable heat and hot water service to the residents of Stanley Holmes Village his coming winter," Doherty said.

Earlier this month former interim Executive Director Denise Gordy filed suit against the authority in Superior Court, alleging her attempts to stop fraudulent activity there were thwarted by the board and its attorneys.

In June HUD issued a compliance report on the agency, which said the authority has not followed federal rules for years on most aspects of its operation.

For a time HUD didn't allow the authority to spend any money without getting approval from HUD, a status called "zero threshold," but that was removed in January.

HUD said at the time it had serious concerns about the management of the agency.

In other business the board unanimously passed resolutions to raise the pay of maintenance workers to $20 per hour, and to raise the pay of maintenance supervisors as well.

Another resolution passed to approve a collective bargaining agreement with LIUNA Local 55 for the period of Sept. 1, 2023 to Aug. 31, 2026 that will allow the authority to hire skilled union laborers to do rehabilitation jobs on housing units.

Using union labor will avoid the need to hire contractors, Doherty said.