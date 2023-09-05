ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Housing Authority has fixed all recently found gas leaks at Stanley Holmes Village and has a contractor on board to continue testing gas lines, its executive director said Tuesday.

Last week the authority shut off gas service to many buildings at the complex off Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard after an inspection found 17 gas leaks in 11 buildings.

"We had our contractor working to repair them all last week through the weekend. I can report now all gas leaks discovered have been fixed," Executive Director Matt Doherty said Tuesday. "We are keeping the contractor there to continue to test all 31 buildings for any additional leaks that may be in place."

Doherty said the gas was turned back on as early as Wednesday for some, and as late as Monday for others, as the work progressed.

The authority has scheduled a special meeting for 4 p.m. Thursday, but the agenda does not specify what will be discussed. There is an executive session scheduled during it, however.

At a meeting two weeks ago, Doherty said the authority is now considered "troubled" financially because it did not submit a financial audit on time.

Doherty said Jerry Volpe, an authority contractor with Governance and Fiscal Affairs LLC, had told him via email in May he was putting out a request for proposals for an auditor, but never did so. An auditor could not be hired, therefore, and the financial audit deadline was missed.

Volpe has been the authority’s purchasing agent for about a year on a contracted basis, and has been paid more than $400,000 so far.

Doherty started his job with the authority in May.

The meeting will be held via Zoom only. A link to join is available at atlanticcityha.org (Click on "Join ACHA Zoom Board Meeting").

At the time the recent gas leaks were discovered, the authority told tenants in an email that gas supplies were cut off from those buildings, and a timeframe on when they would be restored was unknown.

“We have a very good contractor, in Kisby Shore Plumbing, currently repairing the leaks and they also continue to inspect lines for any other potential leaks,” DeirDre Brock, director of management for the Housing Authority, wrote in the email.

The issues come while the authority is wrapped up in litigation regarding repairs at the complex.

Gas leaks prompt shutoff at Atlantic City's Stanley Holmes Village A multi-building gas leak at Atlantic City's Stanley Holmes Village was reported Tuesday, adding to a list of issues at the public housing complex.

Last month, a New Jersey Superior Court judge ruled that the Housing Authority did not comply with a previous ruling that required the agency to provide a timeline on repairs at Stanley Holmes Village.

Judge John C. Porto granted the latest motion brought by 87 Stanley Holmes residents in their lawsuit against the agency and ordered the Housing Authority to submit its repair plans to ensure “safe gas service” and “safe, adequate, reliable heat and hot water” at the complex.

Rich DeLucry, the Housing Authority’s general counsel, said the authority would “provide the most detailed plan and timetable that we can” ahead of the deadline, but he cautioned it would be a “living document.”

“We can’t starve the other units in order to protect a portion of the housing inventory,” DeLucry said of the costs of replacing all remaining old gas lines at Stanley Holmes, in a recent hearing before the judge.

But that was before the new gas leaks were found.

The Stanley Holmes community accounts for about 420 of the agency’s nearly 1,600 units throughout the city.