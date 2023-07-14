ATLANTIC CITY — Extermination services will start again, after a six-week delay, as the Atlantic City Housing Authority approved a contract with Anchor Pest Control of East Brunswick at a special meeting Friday.

The one-year contract is for $142,836 for regular scheduled maintenance services, and up to $180,000 for supplemental services to treat existing serious infestations.

Executive Director Matt Doherty, who started in the job this spring, said dozens of families are waiting for treatments for existing pest problems.

Resolutions to raise maintenance worker wages to $20 per hour, however, and to adjust existing contracts to reflect the new wage and raise supervisor salaries by a similar amount, were tabled to allow board members to study the issue.

Board Chair Stephanie Marshall moved to table the wage increase, and authority attorney Robert Manfredi said it was to collect more information.

“The next three resolutions the executive committee ... recommended they be carried to the next meeting to allow more time to address the content of the resolutions,” Manfredi said.

Doherty has said the wage raise from $15 to $20 per hour was needed to attract more and better quality candidates to the jobs. There is a long list of problems to be fixed in the nine complexes throughout the city, including broken windows and doors, replacement of ceiling and wall sections, and more.

There is money in the budget to cover the wage increase, Doherty has also said, as many maintenance positions have gone unfilled with few people applying for them.

Doherty thanked the board for passing the resolution to award the extermination contract to get a company started on eliminating roaches, mice and other pests.

“We’ve had no extermination anywhere in the authority for almost six weeks now,” Doherty said.

Rodent and roach extermination contracts had been awarded on an emergency basis under former interim part-time Executive Director John Clarke, but in June the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development said emergency contracts were no longer appropriate because it had lifted spending restrictions on the authority.

Other emergency contracts for mold remediation, heat and hot water system replacement and more also had to stop, Doherty said.

“Regarding mold remediation, I believe the bids are going to come back July 27, unfortunately the same day as (the next) authority meeting,” Doherty said. “My guess is there will have to be a special meeting scheduled at the beginning of August.”

No bids have yet gone out on replacing the heat and hot water system, Doherty said. He did not know why the bids have not gone out on replacing the antiquated central boiler system with an on-demand heat and hot water system in each building.

Doherty had hoped to replace the heat and hot water system in time for the new heating season in October, but delays are making that seem unrealistic.

The consultant who has been handling the bidding process for about a year, Jerry Volpe, said the board’s executive committee was responsible.

“The only thing I can add is the bid is placed on hold on the direction of the executive committee,” Volpe said. “That is the reason it has not gone out.”

A new director of procurement, Rob Campbell, has just started, Doherty said. Campbell will be responsible for handling the bidding process and understands the urgency of getting the bidding started, Doherty said.

Campbell worked for the Housing Authority years ago and has also worked for the Camden Housing Authority, Doherty said.

The board also passed a resolution approving and authorizing the posting of policies related to the federal Violence Against Women Act.

“We will have more of these as the months go on, as we comply with HUD regulations,” Doherty said.

The lack of a policy to comply with the Violence Against Women Act was one of dozens of violations HUD found in a compliance review in March. The report was delivered to the authority in June and provides a long list of reforms the board must make to run the authority properly, according to HUD.

Melissa Pellechio, a lawyer in Manfredi’s office, said the resolution brings the authority into compliance with federal law to assist victims of domestic and sexual violence in either moving to another public housing unit or getting a Section 8 voucher to protect themselves.

HUD’s compliance report said the authority has not followed federal rules for years in most of its operations, including how public housing residents are chosen, how their rent is calculated and collected, and how public health and security issues are handled.

HUD listed 42 violations of its public housing rules and 18 violations of its Housing Choice Voucher program rules in the report.

According to HUD, the Housing Authority owns and operates 1,476 units of federal public housing, and in Fiscal Year 2022 HUD provided almost $9.6 million in operating grant funds and $4.8 million in capital grant funds to support those units.