ATLANTIC CITY — The firing of the executive director of the Atlantic City Housing Authority may not be final for 120 days, but he is being prevented from working during that period, he said Friday.

“They took my computer, my cellphone and my ID,” former Executive Director Matt Doherty said Friday morning of security personnel. It happened a few hours after the meeting Thursday, in which the vote was 4-1 against him. Two board members who have been supporters of Doherty were not in attendance, and one said he had been given an incorrect time by authority staff for the special meeting.

Doherty was terminated at a special meeting Thursday afternoon, after just four months on the job trying to turn around an agency that has been unable to provide basics such as heat and hot water to many residents.

Essentially, the authority rated as financially “troubled” by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will be paying him more than $50,000 to stay home for a third of a year. That is based on a $160,000 annual salary.

Board counsel Rich DeLucry said Thursday night the termination was being done “for convenience,” not for cause, and the board had the right under his contract to fire Doherty without cause as long as he was given 120 days’ notice.

Neither DeLucry nor board Chair Stephanie Marshall responded to repeated requests for information about Doherty’s role for the next 120 days.

“Everyone who comes in there and tries to do correctly by us, they get rid of them,” resident Diane Ruffin said Friday. “That is so sad.”

She said Doherty’s openness — he had shared his cellphone number with residents — will be missed.

Doherty said the board fired him in retaliation for his being open with residents and the public about problems in the agency, particularly regarding what he called improper procurement practices by consultant Jerry Volpe of Governance and Fiscal Affairs LLC.

Doherty also was open with residents and the public about the dire financial and organizational conditions at the authority.

Immediately after the meeting, Doherty had said he intended to keep working through the 120-day period.

Doherty was recommended for the job by the late Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver and he used Oliver, Mayor Marty Small Sr. and City Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz as references, he has said.

When Doherty began the job in May, Shabazz said he had great faith in the new director.

The state Department of Community Affairs, which Oliver led until her death Aug. 1, declined to comment on his firing.

“I was very surprised,” said Small after the meeting. He said he had no idea the authority board intended to fire Doherty.

Small said the authority board is independent of the city, although council and the mayor appoint most of the members.

“I think the world of Stephanie Marshall,” Small said of the housing board chairperson who is also a city councilwoman who ran for office on Small’s ticket.

Marshall has been on the Housing Authority board for more than a decade, as the housing stock has deteriorated and leadership changes have unsettled the staff.

Marshall and Treasurer Geoff Dorsey, who is running as a Democrat for City Council in the 6th Ward, led the effort to fire Doherty.

No one who voted to fire Doherty explained their reasons or said anything other than participating in the vote, even though he had requested his case be discussed publicly rather than in executive session.

“Not knowing the specifics of the personnel events at the Housing Authority, my focus and concern as the elected representative of the 3rd Ward ... is that Stanley (Holmes Village) residents’ quality of life improves, (and) that this winter is much better than last for Stanley residents,” Shabazz said late Thursday night in a texted statement about the firing. “My constituents care more about results, improvements, and progress, rather than leadership personnel.”

The authority faces lawsuits from a former interim executive director who alleges she was demoted for raising concerns about legal billing, and from residents seeking improvements in their living conditions, such as fixing gas leaks and removal of black mold and pest infestations.

HUD, which oversees housing authorities nationwide, has designated the Atlantic City agency “troubled” for failing to submit an audit for 2022. And a compliance report released in June outlined dozens of violations of HUD policies over many years by the authority.

Marshall has not allowed members of the public to ask questions during public portions of board meetings, only make statements.

And Thursday night she did not allow two employees of the authority to address the board during the public portion.

Stanley Holmes Village is a 420-unit complex in the 3rd Ward. Residents there were without reliable heat and hot water for many weeks last winter.

Doherty had said he intended to replace Stanley’s ancient boilers and crumbling underground hot water pipes with independent heat and hot water units for each building, in time for this winter. But he has said Volpe refused to go out to bid on the plan.

Volpe has said board’s executive committee, which is made up of Marshall as chair, Eli Gbayee as vice chair and Dorsey as treasurer, told him not to issue the bid documents.

Voting to fire Doherty were Marshall, Dorsey and board members Natalie Devonish and Rosetta Johnson.

Voting against firing him was new board member and Housing Authority resident Charmaine Hall.

Gbayee said Thursday night an authority staff member had given him the wrong time for the meeting, which was held via Zoom, so he missed the vote. Board member Libby Wells, who had previously voted with Gbayee against taking power from Dorsey and giving more power to Volpe, was not there either.