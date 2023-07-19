Year-to-date toll revenue on the Atlantic City Expressway is up 6.2% compared to the same period in 2022, South Jersey Transportation Authority Executive Director Stephen Dougherty said at Wednesday's board meeting.

But passengers and parking revenue at Atlantic City International Airport are both down for the first six months of 2023, compared to the same period last year.

It was the SJTA board's reorganization meeting, and the first meeting for new board members former Assemblyman John Amodeo and former Camden County Freeholder Barbara Holcomb.

Holcomb is a former manager of capital programs, overseeing transportation and capital grant programs for the Delaware River Port Authority/PATCO.

The two replaced longtime board members James "Sonny" McCullough, the former mayor of Egg Harbor Township — where the airport is located — who worked at the airport for many years, and attorney Jeffrey April, of Ocean City.

McCullough said Wednesday his days on the board were numbered after he voted against a 37% toll increase in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2020.

The increase included allowing the SJTA to raise tolls every year, based on cost-of-living increases.

"I got calls from very influential people in the state to vote for the toll increase," McCullough said Wednesday. "They told me it was not in my best interest to do so."

McCullough also said the airport remains important to him, and he will help it in any way he can.

Year-to-date toll revenue is $55.6 million, up $3.2 million from the same time last year, Dougherty said.

Toll revenue for the month of June totaled $12.1 million, up 3% from last June.

The revenue increase for June is likely attributable to the annual toll increase of 3% rather than increased traffic.

At Atlantic City International Airport, 446,000 passengers used the airport year-to-date, down 5.6% compared to the same period last year, Dougherty said.

In June, 73,000 passengers used the airport, a decrease of 14% compared to last June.

Airport parking revenue of over $2.4 million for the first half of the year is down 10.6% compared to the first half of 2022.

June’s parking revenue at the airport came in at $261,000, down 19% compared to June 2022.