ATLANTIC CITY — The state-imposed deadline for finalizing the ballot has passed, and the Atlantic County clerk has sent the ballots to the printer for the Nov. 7 general election.

But Viana Bailey, one of two Democratic candidates for the city’s 2nd Ward council seat, has filed a lawsuit to contest the June 6 primary and seek a new election.

Bailey lost by just three votes (300-297) on primary day and by six votes (303-297) after an Aug. 21 recount to incumbent Councilwoman LaToya Dunston.

In her lawsuit, Bailey alleges illegal votes were cast and improper assistance was given to some voters by political operative Craig Callaway, who supported her opponent.

It’s too late to change the ballot now, county Clerk Joe Giralo said Wednesday.

“The judge said to go ahead and prepare the ballots, and they had Dunston in the line as the candidate. She was certified in the primary and in the recheck,” Giralo said. “The judge was certainly made aware of all the state statutes we have to follow.”

Neither candidate could be reached for comment Wednesday.

Both Callaway and Dunston are critics of Mayor Marty Small Sr. and the Atlantic County Democratic Committee, which supported Bailey.

According to the lawsuit, filed Sept. 1 by attorney Dan Antonelli, 14 voters who cast ballots in the 2nd Ward race do not live in the ward.

Of those, seven are people registered to vote from Dunston’s Atlantic City address, but do not live there, the lawsuit alleges.

In addition, the lawsuit says 35 disability certificates for assistance in voting contain irregularities requiring further investigation.

“At least 28 disability certificates for assistance were completed by voters without swearing or affirming to a disability contrary to and in violation of (state law),” the suit states.

Of those, 26 were assisted by Callaway, according to the suit.

In one case, a voter assisted by Callaway said she needed help with reading, but that person is a college graduate who has been on her school’s dean’s list, the suit states.

Giralo said the general election ballots, with Dunston as the only Democratic candidate for Atlantic City Council Ward 2, must start going out Sept. 23 under state law.

He has not heard of a similar situation happening before.

Atlantic City Council candidate to get recount in 2nd Ward race There will be a recount in Atlantic City's 2nd Ward City Council race, in which two Democratic candidates are just three votes apart, a Superior Court judge ruled Tuesday.

“This is all new to everybody going forward,” Giralo said.

Since the court case may take months to move through the process, a judge could order a new election after the general election, Giralo surmised.

“That will be up to a judge,” he said.

Bailey won the primary day machine count 179 to 84 but lost overall 300-297 due to a large number of mail-in ballots coming in for Dunston.

“Petitioner hereby contests (the election results) on the grounds that illegal votes were received, and that the votes received were sufficient to change the result of the election,” Antonelli wrote.