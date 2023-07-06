ATLANTIC CITY — Three “no” votes on the 2023 city budget turned into “yes” votes in a special meeting Thursday, as City Council reacted to a state ultimatum to pass the budget by Friday or lose the city’s planned property tax cut.

“I want to thank City Council from the bottom of my heart on behalf of taxpayers ... as collectively we produced a tax decrease for the fourth year in a row,” Mayor Marty Small Sr. said after the vote. “It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. I’m glad they realized it’s a good budget.”

Council voted 5-4 not to approve the budget May 24, with some members saying they felt left out of the process by the state and Small’s administration.

The budget includes a five-cent cut in the tax rate, from $1.5997 per $100 of assessed property value to $1.5474 per $100.

Democratic at-large Councilmen George Tibbitt and Bruce Weekes, and lone Republican and 6th Ward Councilman Jesse Kurtz were the three who changed their votes, allowing council to approve the $225.8 million budget on a vote of 7-0.

The budget ordinance passed without comment from any council member.

“Everyone knew what they needed to do, we are all here for the city,” said Council President Aaron “Sporty” Randolph after the vote. “It was the right thing to do.”

Tibbitt, who had said earlier this week he hadn’t made up his mind how to vote, said Thursday he was relieved to have the issue resolved.

“I’m just happy to get the budget and tax decrease for the residents,” Tibbitt said after the vote. “Hopefully next year we get it itemized.”

Tibbitt had said council members did not get a full itemized budget to study before the vote, but Small said the documents given out were the same as they have been since the state takeover in 2016 and included a great deal of detail.

Kurtz said for him it was a simple decision.

“It came into focus we either supported a tax decrease or would get a flat tax rate,” Kurtz said. “I definitely wanted to see the tax decrease.”

The owner of a property valued at $125,000 would see their local taxes decrease by about $60.38, according to Small.

All six ward seats are up for reelection this year.

Democrats LaToya Dunston, who represents the 2nd Ward, and MD Hossain Morshed, representing the 4th Ward, had also voted against the budget in May, and did not attend the meeting either in person or online.

Dunston is a longtime critic of Small who leads Democratic committee-backed candidate Viana Bailey by just three votes after the June 6 primary. Bailey has sued Atlantic County election officials, seeking a recount of the 2nd Ward ballots.

Morshed recently became critical of the mayor after losing his place on the county line in the June primary, in which he lost.

Atlantic County Democratic Chairman Michael Suleiman made the decision to drop Morshed from the line and replace him with Democratic candidate George “Animal” Crouch, who won the primary.

The replacement happened after the U.S. Attorney’s Office charged Morshed in March with falsifying voter registrations, making false statements to the FBI about interactions with prospective voters and submitting false unemployment benefits claims with the state.

Those voting for the budget the first time voted for it again. They are Council President Aaron “Sporty” Randolph, representing the 1st Ward; Vice President Kaleem Shabazz, representing the 3rd Ward; at-large Councilwoman Stephanie Marshall and Councilman Muhammad “Anjum” Zia, representing the 5th Ward.

In a June 30 letter, the state gave council a choice: Pass the budget by Friday or lose the tax cut.

“If the governing body fails to comply with the above deadline, I ... will prepare a CY 2023 municipal budget for the city and submit same to the (Local Finance) Board for final approval,” wrote Jacquelyn A. Suarez, director of the Division of Local Government Services. “At this juncture, any budget I submit to the Board on the City’s behalf will not include a municipal tax levy decrease, as currently proposed by the city.”

On Wednesday, Department of Community Affairs spokesperson Lisa Ryan said the July 7 deadline was necessary to get the approved budget onto the Local Finance Board’s August meeting agenda.

Ryan stressed it would be “incredibly rare” for the DLGS director to adopt a budget on behalf of a municipality.

“If State control is to ever cease in the City of Atlantic City, its locally elected officials must do the hard work of their statutory charge, which includes going through the process of reviewing, possibly amending, and then adopting a City budget,” Ryan said then.