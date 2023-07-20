ATLANTIC CITY — City Council approved moving forward with creating a joint municipal court with Pleasantville at a contentious meeting Wednesday night in which an attempt to oust the council president failed.

The vote was 9-0 in favor of establishing the joint court, which will be run by Atlantic City.

Earlier in the meeting, 6th Ward Republican Councilman Jesse Kurtz proposed a surprise resolution to make a rules change that would allow a simple majority to remove the council president, rather than a two-thirds majority.

He kicked off a debate that emphasized the deep divisions between some council members.

The resolution also proposed deleting rules requiring that seven days' written notice be given to any council president before such a vote would be taken, and to delete wording that the vice president of council would then become president.

Kurtz said the new president would then be chosen by a majority vote of council.

Five council members who have often opposed the administration of Mayor Marty Small Sr., including at-large Councilman Bruce Weekes, voted to bring the resolution to the floor.

They now have a 5-4 majority on council.

But when it came to voting on the resolution to actually make the changes, Weekes voted against it and it failed 5-4.

Weekes said before the vote he was concerned about taking away due process from the council president by not giving that person notice of the vote and the ability to defend himself against any charges.

Small ally Aaron "Sporty" Randolph is council president, having been voted into that role in January by council when Small supporters still held the majority.

"I was moved by what has transpired to offer this resolution," Kurtz said. "I have multiple concerns about the way the council president has presided."

He did not make any charges against Randolph in describing his reasons for seeking the changes, other than to say some on council have felt left out of important decisions.

"Here we go again, off the top of your head. There is nothing in front of us," Randolph said to Kurtz. "So you are saying, 'Remove me.'"

The vote was 5-4 to allow the resolution to be considered, with Kurtz and Democratic Council members George Tibbitt, MD Hossain Morshed, LaToya Dunston and Weekes voting to allow it.

Voting against were Randolph, Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz and council members Stephanie Marshall and Muhammad "Anjum" Zia.

Later, Randolph said Kurtz had never talked to him about proposing such a resolution. The council president handles creating the agenda.

"I don’t think we should run a government like that, even if it is a majority," said Shabazz, who represents the 3rd Ward. "If we go down this path every time we have a presiding officer and people feel aggrieved ... this would be like a banana republic."

"People will say it shocks our conscience when you make a move against anyone without giving them a chance to respond," Shabazz said.

The ordinance to create the joint court, however, provided a point of agreement for the council.

The aim of the joint court, which would be located in the Public Safety Building on Atlantic Avenue, is to save money and increase efficiency for both towns, officials have said.

Atlantic City Director of Finance Toro Aboderin has said the city would charge Pleasantville $175,000 annually to handle an estimated 4,500 cases a year.

That amount may increase if the joint court also has to hear all municipal legal matters arising from local State Police complaints.

Under the 2021 state law that created the pilot program for consolidated county courts, all municipal legal matters arising from State Police complaints are heard in the county joint court, regardless of where those matters took place.

That has meant all state cases in the county have gone to the joint municipal court in Mays Landing. But changes in the law are expected to send them back to the towns of origin, officials have said.

Pleasantville City Council also recently passed an ordinance to pursue the idea.