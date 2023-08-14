ATLANTIC CITY — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit over a new ordinance forcing some businesses in high-crime areas to close from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. as a public safety measure.

The Pakistani-American Muslim Organization of South Jersey and business owners filed suit against the ordinance July 14, and a judge quickly kept it from taking effect until further court action.

In his decision, Atlantic County Superior Court Assignment Judge Michael Blee said store owners had not exhausted a waiver process available to them, and should do so before pursuing any legal action.

“On its face, Ordinance No. 22 is not unconstitutional,” Blee wrote in his decision Friday. “Plaintiffs must avail themselves of the waiver application process and exhaust their administrative remedies.”

According to the ordinance, waivers can be obtained from Director of Licensing and Inspections Dale Finch based on hardship to the business, the effectiveness of restricting problem activities and other factors.

“We look forward to working with businesses to be safe and successful, but recognize that certain criminal activity is fostered in or around businesses that operate during late night hours,” police Chief James Sarkos said in a statement.

Council passed the ordinance in April to discourage drug dealers and others breaking the law while loitering in front of open stores — many on Atlantic Avenue — often ducking inside when police approach.

“Restaurants, retail food establishments, retail sales and personal services businesses identified by the Atlantic City Police Department as areas of concern due to crimes involving but not limited to guns, drugs and other violent offenses are to be closed daily from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.,” the ordinance reads.

About 20 businesses that met the criteria were sent letters stating they must comply or face fines of up to $2,000 and up to 90 days in county jail for each offense, according to the city. Additionally, mercantile licenses could be suspended, not renewed or revoked.

Store owners will have the right to appeal a decision of the waiver review, Blee said.

“This court would have a more complete record to consider whether the ordinance is constitutional in such an appeal,” Blee wrote.

No decision has been reached yet about filing an appeal, said Samuel Lashman, the attorney for the Pakistani-American Muslim Organization and the store owners.

“We haven’t discussed that yet,” Lashman said Monday. “Some people are going to go through the waiver process.”

Lashman had argued the waiver process was a sham, because while a waiver process was mentioned in the ordinance it was not created and available until after the lawsuit was filed.

“Our first request was that they hold off enforcement while they have waiver hearings,” Lashman said. The city first refused but then agreed to do so during the course of the case, he said.

Members of the organization — many of whom own convenience stores in the city — came out to a City Council meeting last month, saying they felt singled out as an ethnic group.

“We feel this is discrimination,” said MD Alam of New York Deli at 649 New York Ave. during the July council meeting. “For crime you can’t shut down business like this. It’s not going to stop the crime.”

Their competitors are being allowed to stay open 24 hours, they argued, and criminals will simply move to hang out by open stores.

Other store owners said they are being unfairly blamed for the city’s failure to control crime.

The original proposed ordinance required closing from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., but Councilwoman La’Toya Dunston convinced council to extend the closing to 8 a.m. to allow students more time to get to school before the businesses in troubled areas reopen.