ATLANTIC CITY — An ordinance to require construction of bulkheads on privately owned, vacant bayfront lots is up for introduction during Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

The flood control measure is sponsored by 6th Ward Councilman Jesse Kurtz and targets vacant properties with no bulkheads, Kurtz said.

“This ordinance requires people investing in land along the bay to (build) bulkheads up to (state) standards,” Kurtz said Monday. “From what I can tell, there seems to be universal consensus on this idea.”

Kurtz is the lone Republican on council and represents the Chelsea neighborhood and parts of Chelsea Heights.

Chelsea residents have long complained that flood water flows regularly into their neighborhoods through private properties with no bulkheads or old structures that are damaged or too low.

“I’m all for it. It’s a start,” said resident Donna Anderson, who has been organizing neighborhood efforts to get the city to help with problem properties. “I wish it would go further.”

Anderson said she knows of only one property that would qualify under the ordinance.

“That’s one of the ones letting all kinds of water into the area between Richmond and Annapolis avenues,” Anderson said. “People of modest means live there, and those are the ones suffering because of that particular empty bulkhead.”

But more lots have existing homes on them and bulkheads that are too short, falling apart or nonexistent. Those would not be covered by the ordinance.

The city used $6.5 million in grant funding to build new bulkheads up to modern standards on city-owned property along the bay in Lower Chelsea, but the grant did not allow money to be used to improve private property.

So flood waters still enter through privately owned lots without bulkheads, or with crumbling or inadequate ones, residents have complained.

Kurtz acknowledged this ordinance will not deal with inadequate or crumbling bulkheads.

“At this point they’re not included,” Kurtz said. “They are people I’m still seeking to get some type of incentive program. ... That’s the way to go for people in that category.”

There is a precedent for the city helping financially when flood resiliency is the goal, he said.

The house elevation program pays 75% of the cost of raising a home, and the homeowner pays 25%, he said.

“We should mimic that for bulkhead projects and not punish people who, based on my understanding, are working people not sitting on an abundance of money to do this. If they were of a higher economic stature, they would have done this already.”

Kurtz said he knows of two lots in his ward that would fall under the proposed ordinance.

He circulated a memo introducing the ordinance’s concept to other council members, Kurtz said, and received input from them that helped shape the ordinance.

At a meeting with residents along the bay in Chelsea in June, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said he would support requiring landowners to build bulkheads to protect neighborhoods from flooding.

But he said council needed to create and pass an ordinance.

If owners do not give the city a plan in 30 days and have the bulkheads constructed in 180 days, the city would then build them and put a lien on the property to recoup the cost, the ordinance says.

The ordinance was created with Chelsea residents in mind, Kurtz said, but will also help bayfront residents in other parts of the city.

There is precedent for the city doing the job and putting a lien on the property if a landowner does not comply, Kurtz said.

“The lien part resembles the demolition program,” he said, in which those who neglect the state of their properties will have a lien put on them if the city needs to demolish or repair a structure.

“For someone to have vacant land, it’s by definition some form of investment,” Kurtz said. “The rights of people who are occupying their home in the neighborhood surpass that of an investor who has not done the right thing to prevent community flooding.”