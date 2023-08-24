ATLANTIC CITY — City Council tabled a proposed ordinance to force private bayfront landowners to build bulkheads for flood control, at Mayor Marty Small Sr.'s request Wednesday night.

Small said he is on the verge of getting funding to build bulkheads on private property, after the city finished a $6.5 million project to install new bulkheads on public property in the Lower Chelsea neighborhood this year.

"If anybody can get money from the state and other agencies, it’s me," Small said. "We think working with Uzo (City Engineer Uzo Ahiarakwe), the BA (Business Administrator Anthony Swan) and Jaqueline Suarez (head of Local Government Services for the state), we may have a solution."

There is a public meeting Aug. 30 to discuss a plan, Small said. Details are on the city website calendar at: acnj.gov/calendar/.

"If (no funding is available), I have told the councilman we will call a special meeting to get that voted on," Small promised.

Sixth ward Councilman Jesse Kurtz, who sponsored the ordinance, agreed to wait.

"Your efforts are definitely appreciated," Kurtz said. "We are definitely trying to work together on the bulkhead issue."

The proposed ordinance would require construction of bulkheads on privately owned, vacant bayfront lots with no bulkheads.

It would not cover private property with crumbling or inadequately high bulkheads, or lots with homes on them.

Kurtz said he was mainly interested in targeting land speculators.

“This ordinance requires people investing in land along the bay to (build) bulkheads up to (state) standards,” Kurtz said Monday.

Kurtz is the lone Republican on council and represents the Chelsea neighborhood and parts of Chelsea Heights.

Chelsea residents have long complained that flood water flows regularly into their streets through private properties with no bulkheads or old structures that are damaged or too low.

The city had grants to construct bulkheads, but the money was designated only for those on public property, Small said.

“I’m grateful for the project, but ... if water is coming in anyway it’s a waste of your effort and money,” said Bartram Avenue resident Rebecca Femia at an earlier meeting.