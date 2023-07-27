ATLANTIC CITY — Officials at Wednesday's CitiStat meeting said they could finish efforts to improve public safety if Atlantic City Electric would act on stalled projects.

One is the demolition of a house at 226 N. New Jersey Ave., where a resident said homeless and drug-addicted people were living and using it as a base to break into a nearby church.

A resident asked the city to demolish it at a CitiStat meeting last year, and the city went through the legal process to move forward. But a meter must be moved before demolition can happen, and it is taking weeks.

"We have to get utility releases, and we’ve had a problem," said Director of Licensing and Inspections Dale Finch. "Atlantic Electric has been a snag in the whole process. We are waiting to get their approvals to relocate the meter. They are really dragging their feet."

Another resident complaining of criminal activity and loud parties on the beach late at night in her Inlet neighborhood asked when the city will install its citywide security cameras, which the state provided $5 million to fund.

"This is a project where we have the funding to do it. We have the equipment to do it," said Business Administrator Anthony Swan. "Our contractors are ready to do it. The problem we have is Atlantic City Electric and allowing us to put the cameras on the poles."

Police Chief James Sarkos and IT Director Patrick Quinlan have been working to get the camera project finished, Swan said.

"We have hit a brick wall, and I'm hoping in the next couple of days Atlantic City Electric will give us the approval to move forward, because we are ready to go," Swan said.

In an email response to questions, a spokesperson for Atlantic City Electric said the reality of the situation is a bit more complicated.

"We are continuing to work with the city to finalize an agreement to install about 250 cameras and associated wiring to Atlantic City Electric-owned utility poles as part of the city's camera installation initiative," utility spokesperson Frank Tedesco said. "We are currently in the design phase, and actively working with the city's contractor on the design and specifics needed to accommodate the interconnection of municipal-owned fiber optic cables, cameras and other equipment to our electric system infrastructure on our utility poles. Once this step is complete, we will have a better indication of when the cameras will start to be installed."

On June 30, the utility did try to disconnect service from the building at 226 N. New Jersey Ave., Tedesco said, but found a service box for a nearby store was also on the building. The store must hire a contractor to move that service meter to the store's building, Tedesco said, before the other meter can be removed so the building can come down.

"At that time, the city asked we not disconnect the meter box and instructed the property owner at 230 New Jersey Avenue to have a private contractor separate the service and install a new connection point at this property," Tedesco said.

He said the utility will expedite the work as soon as the store's service is moved.

Some projects are grant funded and time can run out on spending funds, Swan said.

"The other piece of this is we use demolition funds from the CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) and they have time limits connected with them," Swan said. "We have to spend it within a certain time frame, so delays put us in a time crunch."

Swan stressed the city is not disparaging Atlantic City Electric.

"We work together as a team," Swan said. "They have manpower issues as well, and we have a lot going on in the city."

Mayor Marty Small Sr. said in a text response to questions that the resort and Atlantic City Electric have a "great partnership."

At a meeting with residents of the Chelsea neighborhood last month, Small and city Engineer Uzo Ahiarakwe said Atlantic City Electric had held up completion of a bulkhead rebuilding project by not de-energizing poles in the area so work could be done on sidewalks and new lighting.

“We cannot do those things without Atlantic Electric doing its part,” Ahiarakwe said then.

Bert Lopez of Atlantic City Electric said at the time that systems issues and storms had prevented the company from starting the work when it was scheduled earlier in June.

Tedesco said Wednesday the de-energizing is now complete.

CitiStat meetings are biweekly and allow city residents, business owners and others to report problems, and hear back two weeks later on how they are addressed by city directors.

They are generally held in the Fannie Lou Hamer room of Stockton University's City Campus. They switch between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. meeting times and are listed on the city calendar at acnj.gov.