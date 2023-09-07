ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Housing Authority spent nearly a half-million dollars on two administrative consultants over the past year and continued to keep them on the payroll through the summer despite the addition of new permanent staff in the same roles.

Jerry Volpe’s firm, Governance and Fiscal Affairs LLC, has been paid at least $402,000 for providing qualified purchasing agent services since August 2022, as well as additional dollars as reimbursement for various expenses, according to a Press of Atlantic City review of billing invoices obtained through public records requests.

His company can receive up to $460,000 total from the authority.

Volpe’s performance has been a point of contention between the board and its new executive director, Matthew Doherty, who claimed at the Aug. 24 board meeting that the purchasing agent’s failure to act on critical issues was the reason the Housing Authority had failed a review by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and was now in danger of being taken over.

At that same meeting, however, the board approved a resolution to change the procurement policy to give more power to the qualified purchasing agent while taking it away from the executive director.

The next round in this battle is expected to take place Thursday at a special meeting of the board.

Volpe did not return messages requesting comment. His firm’s billing invoices, however, say a “lack of staff at ACHA, lack of procurement knowledge at ACHA, and general incompetence in all aspects of procurement as evidenced by lack of documentation, lack of quotes, failure to follow policies and procedures and general melt down of entire purchasing function” increased the workload and its associated costs.

The invoices also indicate he and as many as three other staff members completed work for the Atlantic City agency.

Marc Pfeiffer, a procurement expert and senior policy fellow with Rutgers University’s Edward J. Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy, said the authority would likely have spent the same amount it sent to Volpe’s firm on three full-time staff members’ salaries and benefits.

Despite Doherty’s allegations, Volpe continues to have the support of the Housing Authority board chair, Stephanie Marshall. She said Volpe and fellow consultant John Clarke got the agency through “dark times.”

“This is an attack on them. They got us through a lot,” Marshall said.

But those dark times are not over. The recent HUD failure was just the latest setback for the Housing Authority, which is being sued by dozens of tenants over unsafe conditions and, according to a whistleblower lawsuit filed by a former leader, is under investigation by HUD for fraudulent contracts.

Atlantic City Housing Authority tells court it will empty, demolish one-third of Stanley Holmes Village An attorney for the Atlantic City Housing Authority has submitted court papers, overdue by many months, outlining plans to provide consistent heat and hot water to residents of Stanley Holmes Village and protect them from future gas leaks.

In her lawsuit, Denise Gordy, who served as interim executive director for about a year beginning in summer 2021, claims outside attorneys stopped working with her in early 2022 after she told the board she suspected its general counsel and labor counsel were improperly billing the authority. Gordy alleges the board’s response was to strip her of her responsibilities and then assign them to Clarke, who became the new interim executive director in August 2022, and Volpe.

Since then, Volpe handled procurement and often relied on emergency contracts. But in June, HUD rejected the latest round of emergency contracts, prompting a work stoppage at Stanley Holmes Village, where residents have lost heat and hot water multiple times over the past year, and deteriorated gas pipes had been under repair.

Volpe had said a new request for proposals for those repairs would be advertised in late June, but that never happened, according to Doherty, who became the authority’s executive director in early May. But during a July board meeting, Volpe said the bids for heat and hot water system repairs had been put on hold by the board’s executive committee.

Gas line testing resumed in late August and immediately additional leaks were found throughout 11 buildings at the roughly 420-unit Midtown community.

Like Marshall, Clarke defended the dollars sent to Volpe, explaining that the scope of work went beyond that of a single purchasing agent.

“He was brought on to replace three full-time staff people. The entire department had been decimated,” Clarke said in an interview last month.

But on July 10, Robert Campbell began as the authority’s director of procurement, a position he previously held from 1989 until early 2005. Despite his experience and certification, the board has yet to appoint Campbell as the authority’s qualified purchasing agent of record.

“That was never the plan,” said Marshall, who signed both contracts with Volpe’s company.

Atlantic City concert dedicated to first responders: Hometown briefs The Schultz-Hill Foundation will host a free community concert to celebrate the area’s first responders Tuesday.

Since Campbell started, the authority has sent $52,573 to Governance and Fiscal Affairs.

Marshall, however, balked when asked if this was wasteful spending given Campbell’s qualifications.

“There’s other things that he can do,” she said. “It’s not like he’s just sitting there doing nothing.”

The authority can terminate its contract with Volpe’s firm with four weeks’ notice. Asked what date Volpe’s services would no longer be needed, Marshall replied, “We’ll see.”

Meanwhile, Clarke, under his Sunbelt Industries Inc. firm, received $66,500 for his nearly nine-month-long stint as interim executive director.

After Doherty came on board in May, Clarke remained on as a consultant through Aug. 11, but it is unclear how much he billed the agency for his last 10 weeks on the job. Doherty earns roughly $160,000.

At its Aug. 24 meeting, the board was set to consider a resolution that would bring Clarke back as a management consultant, but it was tabled following a statement from Doherty assailing the authority before it entered a closed session.

Sunbelt’s contract with the authority, which ran from August 2022 to August 2023, said Clarke would commit at least 20 hours per week to interim executive director duties.

Brigantine shares recommendations for short-term rentals Brigantine officials are proposing a 1% short-term rental tax as well as a $250 per bedroom licensing fee as they look to offset the cost of hiring additional employees and deploying additional resources to deal with concerns related to the properties.

But an analysis of Sunbelt’s billing invoices revealed Clarke did not meet that threshold in 31 of the 38 weeks he served as interim leader. At least four of those weeks, he dedicated less than five hours to the Housing Authority, including one where he logged zero hours.

Clarke said the timeframe offered in the proposal was meant to include training of board members and staff, and updating policies.

“All of those took a backseat to the emergencies,” he said. “My goal isn’t to try to bill people just because I said I was going to bill a minimum.”

Asked why the ongoing habitability issues didn’t require him to dedicate at least 20 hours per week to the authority, Clarke said he was able to communicate with the contractors handling repairs and coordinate hotel placements for displaced residents without reaching that threshold.

“I wouldn’t be the one turning a wrench,” he said.

While working for the Atlantic City authority, Clarke held two other leadership roles at public housing authorities in New Jersey. He continued to serve as executive director of the New Brunswick Housing Authority, a position he has held for more than two decades. He earned $163,335 in salary and bonuses in 2018, according to the most recent executive compensation data available from HUD.

He also billed $71,943.75 to the Princeton Housing Authority for his work as its part-time interim executive director from August 2022 through June 2023, according to invoices obtained from that agency via public records requests.

HUD does not have a cap on the number of executive director positions one person can hold, said Olga Alvarez, a spokesperson for HUD Region II, which oversees public housing authorities in New Jersey and New York.

Clarke said he was able to manage the work at all three agencies because of his time management skills, and a flexible schedule and four-day workweek at New Brunswick’s authority, where he also had a cache of unused vacation time he used.