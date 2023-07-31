The 2nd Legislative District race for state Senate and Assembly just got more interesting, with Democratic Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick moving up at the last minute to run for Senate against incumbent Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic.

The move, made on the last day possible under state election law, has clear pros and cons, according to John Froonjian, executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University.

“I don’t think it’s a good sign to be subbing candidates in and out in a state-level race heading into August,” Froonjian said. “That’s especially true when two of the three candidates are largely unknown districtwide and are running against established incumbents.”

Ideally candidates want to build name recognition and raise money over the summer, he said.

“But the change certainly moves the Democrats’ strongest candidate to the top of the ticket,” Froonjian said. “Caren Fitzpatrick has won office countywide as a county commissioner and makes at least the state Senate race more competitive.”

With the state Legislature at the top of the ballot this year, “It is important whose name is in the Senate candidate’s slot,” Froonjian said.

Fitzpatrick, who chose to run for the Legislature rather than reelection to county office, had been running for Assembly with newcomer Alphonso Harrell, a kindergarten teacher and veteran from Egg Harbor Township.

Lesser-known Pleasantville Councilman Victor Carmona was running for Senate.

Now, Carmona is nowhere on the ticket, and a new candidate, Lisa Bender, has taken Fitzpatrick’s spot for Assembly, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Democrats.

Bender is a marine scientist from Somers Point.

Atlantic County Democratic Chair Michael Suleiman said Monday Fitzpatrick heard from a lot of people who thought she should have been at the top of the ticket.

“We’ve had Victor recently step down, but in the last few weeks and months people were asking, ‘Why isn’t Caren running for Senate?’” Suleiman said. “She did take that to heart.”

The news release said Carmona dropped out to focus on his duties as a councilman, police chaplain and small business owner.

Fitzpatrick said she ran for Assembly at first because she had experience running for Assembly in 2021. Fitzpatrick ran with incumbent Democrat Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, both D-Atlantic.

She and Armato ran for Assembly and Mazzeo for Senate. They lost to the current Republican incumbents, Polistina and Assembly members Don Guardian and Claire Swift, all R-Atlantic.

She doesn’t think the Senate seat will be harder to win than an Assembly seat.

“In elections like this you are really voting for the person,” Fitzpatrick said.

The Democrats are up against a group of incumbents with good name recognition.

Polistina is an engineer who had been in the Aseembly before, about a decade ago. Guardian is a former Atlantic City mayor and Swift a lawyer who comes from a well-known family on Absecon Island.

Monday at 4 p.m. was the deadline for filing candidate slates with the New Jersey Department of State.

This year’s race was not expected to be as hotly contested and expensive as in 2021, when candidates and interest groups spent $7.7 million and a red wave flipped the 2nd District to all-Republican representation.

It was the fifth-costliest race in New Jersey history, with most of the spending in support of Democrats.

Still, it wasn’t expected to be a cakewalk for the 2nd’s incumbent GOP slate.

“The 2nd is one of the most competitive in the state and has been for decades,” Froonjian said. “It’s a very diverse county.”

As of July 1, there were 62,852 registered Democratic voters in the 2nd District, which covers much of Atlantic County, and 46,657 registered Republican voters. Another 60,040 voters were registered as unaffiliated, according to state voter registration records.

In an interview last week before the ticket changes were announced, Suleiman said the 2nd was one of a few districts where Democrats wanted to flip seats.

“The Republican incumbents will be formidable and well funded,” Suleiman said. “From a South Jersey Democratic perspective, we will be well funded in the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 8th (districts).”

Those are districts — except for the 4th — now held by Republicans where Democrats see a chance to take back some seats.

Atlantic County GOP Chair Don Purdy said he is optimistic about keeping the districts they have and adding the 4th to the GOP. The 4th District covers parts of Camden and Gloucester counties and Buena Vista Township and Buena Borough in Atlantic County.

“It will probably be the most expensive race in the state this year,” Purdy said. “If we put a senator in that district, we will have senatorial courtesy in that district. Camden County Democrats have had it for 20-plus years, doing whatever they wanted.”

The GOP slate of Christopher Del Borrello, of Turnersville, for Senate; and Matt Walker and Amanda Esposito, also both of Turnersville, for Assembly will go up against incumbent Democratic state Sen. Fred Madden Jr. and Assembly members Paul Moriarty and Gabriela Mosquera, all D-Camden, Gloucester, Atlantic.

With no presidential, gubernatorial or statewide office at the top of the ticket this year, turnout and spending are expected to be low in most districts, several election watchers said.

And the nearby 3rd District covering parts of Gloucester, Cumberland and Salem counties is expected to suck up much of the attention and spending.

A grudge match for state Senate there pits incumbent Republican state Sen. Edward Durr against one of the longtime Democratic incumbents his ticket upset in 2021, former Assemblyman John Burzichelli.

Durr replaced longtime Democratic state Senate President Sen. Steve Sweeney.