Gov. Phil Murphy will release guidance for reopening the state next week

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy plans to release guidance for reopening the state next week, he said Wednesday.

"Assuming our numbers continue to go in the right direction," Murphy said during a COVID-19 media briefing, "we're going to give a pretty significant amount of guidance by early to mid next week."

Murphy compared the incoming guidance to how the state let residents know when they were eligible for the vaccine in advance.

"It's a similar principal to why we want to give people a signal of when they could get vaccinated even though we knew there was a supply/demand imbalance," Murphy said. "Because it gives people peace of mind, I know I'm up on a certain date, I know Johnny or Sally's graduation is going to be able to take place under the following circumstances."

The state will continue to open up incrementally as it has since the pandemic began, he said.

"If we think there's an opportunity to do something bolder than incremental, we'll do it," Murphy said. "But our reality does not suggest that at the moment."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

New Jersey announced 2,961 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, as well as 46 new deaths, for updated totals of 865,733 cases and 22,660 deaths.