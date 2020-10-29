 Skip to main content
Gov. Phil Murphy urges residents to 'double down' as second wave of COVID-19 arrives
Gov. Phil Murphy urges residents to ‘double down’ as second wave of COVID-19 arrives

Murphy to isolate after contact tests positive for COVID-19

FILE — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks during a coronavirus briefing in Trenton, N.J., Tuesday, June 9, 2020. On Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, Murphy, a Democrat, was speaking at a workforce development event his office organized with Democratic Rep. Donald Norcross at Camden County Collegewhen he said he had just learned a contact had tested positive. The governor said he has no symptoms and last tested negative on Monday. (Anne-Marie Caruso/The Record via AP, Pool)

 Anne-Marie Caruso/

Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday urged residents to “double-down” on measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 as case numbers and hospitalizations continue to rise.

“The second wave of coronavirus is no longer something off in the future. It’s coming in now,” Murphy said during a briefing with other state officials, held virtually through Zoom and livestreamed on Facebook. “Double-down on the practices that helped us flatten the curve last spring — social distance, wash your hands, wear a mask.”

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 1,477, bringing the total to 234,547, Murphy said. There have been eight additional deaths, bringing the state total to 14,539, with 1,793 probable deaths.

There are 1,072 people hospitalized across the state, including 217 people in intensive care and 79 people on ventilators, Murphy said. The positivity rate is 6.54%, while the rate of transmission is 1.25.

Essex County reported more than 200 cases, Murphy said.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Also during the briefing, Murphy said that 2.9 million ballots for the upcoming election have been returned so far.

Concerned about COVID-19?

