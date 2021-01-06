 Skip to main content
Gov. Phil Murphy to swear in Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.
Gov. Phil Murphy to swear in Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.

nws_carson

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.during the Opening Ceremony of the new Atlantic City RX5Cyber Envision center location. Atlantic City, NJ. December 21, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For Press of Atlantic City )

 Kristian Gonyea

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday will swear in Marty Small Sr. as mayor of Atlantic City.

The swearing is scheduled for 4 p.m., according to the governor's public schedule.

Small became the interim mayor in October 2019 when former Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. federal wire fraud and resigned. He secured a one-year unexpired term in November against Republican challenger Thomas Forkin.

