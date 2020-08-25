“The COVID-19 pandemic has both devastated our state's finances and highlighted the importance of the progress New Jersey has made over the past two years,” Murphy said. “While still prioritizing the shared values of our state, our revised Fiscal Year 2021 budget proposal reflects the reality of the situation that we are faced with. Our focus remains squarely on making the essential investments we need to make to ensure our residents, businesses, and institutions don't merely defeat this pandemic, but thrive once it is over."
GALLERY: Gov. Phil Murphy tours Atlantic City Convention Center field hospital
Joe Lamberti - 2020-04-21 15-28-31 - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_01.JPG
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Joe Lamberti - 2020-04-21 15-28-36 - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_02.JPG
Joe Lamberti - 2020-04-21 15-28-45 - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_04.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_01.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_02.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_03.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_04.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_05.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_06.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_07.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_08.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_09.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_10.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_11.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_12.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_13.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_14.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_15.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_16.JPG
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.