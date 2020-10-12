Gov. Phil Murphy, Senate President Stephen Sweeney to speak at Stockton groundbreaking Wednesday

Gov. Phil Murphy and Senate President Stephen Sweeney will be among the speakers at the groundbreaking for the new Phase II Residence Hall at the Stockton University Atlantic City campus at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at O’Donnell Memorial Park in Atlantic City.
The new student Residence Hall will be constructed in the University District, at the site of the Eldredge Building at Atlantic and South Providence avenues, across from O’Donnell Memorial Park and near the Atlantic City campus, according to a news release from the university.
Support Local Journalism
The 135,000-square-foot building will feature apartment-style living with a total of 416 beds, officials said. There will also be a lounge, meeting room and laundry facilities. Residents will have access to parking in an existing parking garage.
The construction will again be a public/private partnership with the Atlantic City Development Corporation, which developed the first phase of the Gateway Initiative that includes the Stockton Atlantic City campus, South Jersey Gas headquarters and AtlantiCare Urgent Care, according to the release.
Stockton Atlantic City opened in fall 2018 with an academic building, 533-bed residential complex and a parking garage.
The groundbreaking was initially scheduled for March, but was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The anticipated completion date is fall 2023.
The Oct. 14 event will comply with state COVID-19 guidelines.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.