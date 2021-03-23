 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gov. Phil Murphy open to vaccine passports
0 comments
top story

Gov. Phil Murphy open to vaccine passports

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 leads to burst of info, but some data blocked in NJ

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2020 file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks during a news conference after witnessing the first coronavirus vaccinations at University Hospital's COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in Newark, N.J. While Murphy has pledged to be transparent throughout the coronavirus pandemic, his administration has denied or slowly responded to requests for records related to spending, communications and decision-making.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

 Seth Wenig

After Gov. Phil Murphy hinted to his support of vaccine passports in an interview with CNBC last week, he clarified his stance during Monday's COVID-19 press briefing. 

"At one point I said, yeah, that's something that I'd be open-minded to," Murphy said Monday. "I don't want anyone to think that we're up here pounding the table, that this is something we unquestionably support. The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) is the place that discussion and that guidance, I think, Judy, has to come from."

Talks of using immunization status as a tool to travel or attend events has come up more recently as nearly 127 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

More than 1.2 million New Jersey residents have been fully vaccinated as of Monday, nearly halfway to its goal of getting 4.7 million people vaccinated by the spring.

In New York, the state partnered with IBM to create the Excelsior Pass, a smart phone app that provides proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 status. 

The app was tested at two sporting events at the Barclay Center and Madison Square Garden.

However, Murphy's consideration to use vaccine passports has attracted backlash from state Republicans. 

“Governor Phil Murphy's suggestion that Garden Staters could be required to show proof of vaccine is a health privacy minefield,” Will Reinert, spokesman for the Republican Governors Association said in a prepared statement. “Hard-working New Jersey residents have the right to keep their health care decisions between themselves and their doctor, and don't need Phil Murphy in the waiting room telling patients to make sure they 'laminate' their vaccine card on the way out.”

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

In Rio Grande Valley, migrant girl is found alone

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News