Gov. Phil Murphy open to vaccine passports

After Gov. Phil Murphy hinted to his support of vaccine passports in an interview with CNBC last week, he clarified his stance during Monday's COVID-19 press briefing.

"At one point I said, yeah, that's something that I'd be open-minded to," Murphy said Monday. "I don't want anyone to think that we're up here pounding the table, that this is something we unquestionably support. The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) is the place that discussion and that guidance, I think, Judy, has to come from."

Talks of using immunization status as a tool to travel or attend events has come up more recently as nearly 127 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country.

More than 1.2 million New Jersey residents have been fully vaccinated as of Monday, nearly halfway to its goal of getting 4.7 million people vaccinated by the spring.

In New York, the state partnered with IBM to create the Excelsior Pass, a smart phone app that provides proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 status.

The app was tested at two sporting events at the Barclay Center and Madison Square Garden.

However, Murphy's consideration to use vaccine passports has attracted backlash from state Republicans.

“Governor Phil Murphy's suggestion that Garden Staters could be required to show proof of vaccine is a health privacy minefield,” Will Reinert, spokesman for the Republican Governors Association said in a prepared statement. “Hard-working New Jersey residents have the right to keep their health care decisions between themselves and their doctor, and don't need Phil Murphy in the waiting room telling patients to make sure they 'laminate' their vaccine card on the way out.”

