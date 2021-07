Gov. Phil Murphy marches in Cape May Fourth of July parade

CAPE MAY — Gov. Phil Murphy addressed the crowd gathered near Philadelphia and Beach avenues Saturday.

The 63-year-old governor spoke highly of Cape May County.

After praising the area, especially for its rate of COVID-19 vaccinations, Murphy joined in the holiday festivities, marching along with his wife, Tammy, in the city's Fourth of July parade.

Numerous decorated golf carts and bikes led the parade to patriotic-themed music. Members of the U.S. Coast Guard, who presented the colors, followed Murphy, Cape May Mayor Zachary Mullock and other local officials.

Before the event started, Murphy posed for pictures and shook hands with those who came out to support him and watch the parade.

Murphy also will march in North Wildwood's Fourth of July parade at 9 a.m. Sunday at Atlantic and Ninth avenues. He will then appear in neighboring Wildwood, where he and Mayor Pete Byron are expected to make an announcement at 10:15 a.m. at 4501 Boardwalk.

