Gov. Phil Murphy lowers outdoor gathering limits to 25 people, suspends indoor high school sports

“This is all a simple and direct matter of cause-and-effect,” he said. “Over the past eight weeks, as the number of daily reported cases has increased, so has the number of hospitalizations.”

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli was not present at the briefing after a case of the new coronavirus was discovered at the Department of Health. Murphy said she and a number of others there are quarantining and working remotely.

Also during the briefing, Murphy dispelled rumors of a state-wide shutdown.

“We're not in the same situation we found ourselves in this spring – when we had to take drastic actions to save lives,” he said. “Today, we see more moves on the board that we can take.”

Earlier this month, Murphy signed an executive order decreasing indoor and outdoor gathering capacity. Effective Nov. 17, the indoor gathering limit decreased from 25 to 10 people, and, effective Nov. 23, the outdoor gathering limit decreased from 500 people to 150 people.