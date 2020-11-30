Gov. Phil Murphy lowers outdoor gathering limits to 25 people, suspends indoor high school sports

Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday announced new restrictions on outdoor gatherings and youth and high school sports as COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations continue to grow.
“We’re seeing outbreaks related to indoor sports, and this will help slow the spread,” Murphy said during a briefing with other state officials. “ … As you start to make your holiday plans, please recognize that the gathering limits are back to what they were in May and June – when we all came together and crushed the curve as much as any state in the nation. Keep gatherings as small as possible.”
Under an executive order, all indoor youth and adult sports are “on pause” effective 6 a.m. Saturday through Jan. 2, and, effective next Monday, the outdoor gathering limit will be set at 25 people effective 6 a.m.
Exceptions for sports include collegiate-level and professional teams, and exceptions for the outdoor gatherings include religious or political activities, funerals, memorial services and wedding ceremonies.
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 3,199, bringing the total to 337,304, Murphy said. There have been 15 additional confirmed deaths, bringing the state total to 15,164 with 1,829 probable deaths.
There are 2,961 people hospitalized across the state, including 575 people in intensive care and 332 people on ventilators, Murphy said. The positivity rate is 11.34%, while the rate of transmission is 1.11.
“This is all a simple and direct matter of cause-and-effect,” he said. “Over the past eight weeks, as the number of daily reported cases has increased, so has the number of hospitalizations.”
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli was not present at the briefing after a case of the new coronavirus was discovered at the Department of Health. Murphy said she and a number of others there are quarantining and working remotely.
Also during the briefing, Murphy dispelled rumors of a state-wide shutdown.
“We're not in the same situation we found ourselves in this spring – when we had to take drastic actions to save lives,” he said. “Today, we see more moves on the board that we can take.”
Earlier this month, Murphy signed an executive order decreasing indoor and outdoor gathering capacity. Effective Nov. 17, the indoor gathering limit decreased from 25 to 10 people, and, effective Nov. 23, the outdoor gathering limit decreased from 500 people to 150 people.
