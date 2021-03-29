Gov. Phil Murphy extends enrollment period for health insurance through the end of 2021

“Those who did not qualify for financial help before may qualify now, and there is specific assistance for people who receive unemployment insurance this year. This is the most financial help that has been made available to residents so far, and this new assistance comes at a time when many residents need help the most,” said Caride in a statement.

The American Rescue Plan was passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden on March 11.

The federal law makes the most significant change to the Affordable Care Act since its implementation by expanding subsidies to ensure Americans have access to affordable health coverage during the global health crisis, Lee said.

Previously, financial help was not available for households making more than $51,040 for an individual or $104,800 for a family of four, 400% of the federal poverty level, Lee said.

The new law ensures that no family spends more than 8.5% of their income on health insurance premiums, Lee said. This makes coverage more affordable at many income levels by removing the income cap for help.