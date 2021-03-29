 Skip to main content
Gov. Phil Murphy extends enrollment period for health insurance through the end of 2021
Gov. Phil Murphy extends enrollment period for health insurance through the end of 2021

Gov. Phil Murphy appeared at the NJLM conference

Gov. Phil Murphy appeared at the NJLM conference on Thursday at the Sheraton Atlantic City, Crown Ballroom. Nov.21, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

 PRESS ARCHIVES

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday that the enrollment period to sign up for health insurance through Get Covered New Jersey has been extended until the end of the year.

The extra time will allow residents to take advantage of new financial help available under the American Rescue Plan Act, said Christine Lee, the governor’s deputy press secretary, in a statement.

The state previously extended the enrollment window through May 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lee said.

Extending it to the end of the year allows more residents to benefit from the new federal financial assistance that will become available in the coming weeks through Get Covered New Jersey, the state’s official health insurance marketplace, and provide full access to coverage as the state responds to the coronavirus pandemic, Lee said.

The new financial help will be available to new and existing marketplace enrollees, Lee said.

“Residents will now have until the end of the year to enroll in coverage and take advantage of the new benefits available through President Biden’s American Rescue Plan to help lower their premiums,” said Murphy in a statement. “As we continue to respond to the pandemic, this new financial help provides meaningful relief to aid in connecting residents to coverage.”

Marlene Caride, the Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner, said the American Rescue Plan lowers health insurance premiums and will make coverage more affordable to more New Jerseyans.

“Those who did not qualify for financial help before may qualify now, and there is specific assistance for people who receive unemployment insurance this year. This is the most financial help that has been made available to residents so far, and this new assistance comes at a time when many residents need help the most,” said Caride in a statement.

The American Rescue Plan was passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden on March 11.

The federal law makes the most significant change to the Affordable Care Act since its implementation by expanding subsidies to ensure Americans have access to affordable health coverage during the global health crisis, Lee said.

Previously, financial help was not available for households making more than $51,040 for an individual or $104,800 for a family of four, 400% of the federal poverty level, Lee said.

The new law ensures that no family spends more than 8.5% of their income on health insurance premiums, Lee said. This makes coverage more affordable at many income levels by removing the income cap for help.

Residents who did not qualify for financial help before because their income was too high may qualify under the federal changes, Lee said. If they already receive financial help, they will likely be eligible for additional premium reductions. Individuals who receive unemployment insurance this year will also receive additional financial help.

The Department of Banking and Insurance will provide additional information about when the benefits will be available, and how consumers can access the additional financial help, in the coming weeks, Lee said.

Current enrollees will be notified when the benefits are available and about any action that needs to be taken to receive them, Lee said.

More New Jerseyans signed up for coverage through the state marketplace during the last open enrollment period — which ended on Jan. 31 — than in the open enrollment period during the previous two years when the state was still using the federal marketplace, healthcare.gov, Lee said.

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

