Gov. Phil Murphy expected to lower outdoor gatherings to 25 people, suspend indoor high school sports
Gov. Phil Murphy expected to lower outdoor gatherings to 25 people, suspend indoor high school sports

coronavirus press briefing

Gov. Phil Murphy during his daily coronavirus press briefing in May at the War Memorial in Trenton.

 Michael Karas / NorthJersey.com

Gov. Phil Murphy will announce new restrictions on outdoor gatherings and youth and high school sports on Monday amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report from NJ.com.

The outdoor gathering limit will decrease to 25 people, and indoor high school sports will be banned, according to the outlet.

On Nov. 16, Murphy signed an executive order decreasing indoor and outdoor gathering capacity.

Effective Nov. 17, the indoor gathering limit decreased from 25 to 10 people, and, effective Nov. 23, the outdoor gathering limit decreased from 500 people to 150 people.

Winter High School Sports Schedule:

  • Ice hockey: Practice begins Dec. 14. Season starts Jan. 4 and ends Feb. 17.
  • Basketball, fencing and bowling: Practice begins Jan. 11. Season starts Jan. 26 and ends March 6.
  • Swimming and winter track and field: Practice begins Feb. 1. Season starts Feb. 16 and concludes March 27.
  • Wrestling, gymnastics and girls volleyball: Practice begins March 1. Season starts March 16 and ends April 24.

State officials have scheduled a noon briefing Monday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

It will be livestreamed here.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 9,218 cases with 287 deaths and 4,295 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 2,813 cases with 105 deaths and 2,161 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 4,849 cases with 166 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Concerned about COVID-19?

