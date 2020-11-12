Gov. Phil Murphy dispels rumors that schools are going virtual as COVID-19 cases increase

Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday morning dispelled rumors that New Jersey schools are going virtual as cases of COVID-19 increase.
“That’s not the case,” Murphy said during an interview on the Today Show. “That’s something that could happen, but at the moment, back-to-school two months in has worked quite well, so far, so good.”
“That’s not the case.” -@GovMurphy responding to rumors that New Jersey schools are going virtual pic.twitter.com/9TpPgxzmXm— TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 12, 2020
