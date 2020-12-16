Gov. Phil Murphy declares state of emergency ahead of Thursday winter storm

Free parking will be available from 4 p.m. Wednesday through 4 p.m. Friday at The Wave Parking Garage on Fairmount Avenue between Christopher Columbus Boulevard and Mississippi Avenue.

However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has raged through the state with more than 415,000 cases and 16,000 fatalities so far, many are already hunkered down at home.

“Because so many people are currently still working from home and so many students are on remote learning, we do not anticipate the same after school and rush hour issues that we would otherwise see from a storm with this timing, coming in as it is mostly going to do throughout the afternoon and into the evening rush,” Murphy said.

As it is the first weather emergency during the pandemic, Murphy cautioned residents to watch out for exposure or spread of the new coronavirus during preparations for the storm and cleanup efforts after it ends.