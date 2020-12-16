Gov. Phil Murphy declares state of emergency ahead of Thursday winter storm

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday said the theme is “if it’s not one thing, it’s another” as a powerful winter storm is predicted to bring rain, strong winds and coastal flooding to South Jersey.
“This will be a statewide weather event and every county is currently under either a watch or a warning of some sort,” Murphy said. “ ... South Jersey may be spared the snow accumulations and see more of a wintry mix or just rain. But precipitation is only one concern that we have with this system.”
Officials are anticipating strong winds gusting 50 mph along the shore, he said, hampering visibility, making travel hazardous and increasing the risk for power outages.
Murphy signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency starting at 2 p.m. Wednesday, with all state offices closing at 1 p.m.
"Put your snow machines in the garage and get out your water pumps and galoshes because we are going to get wet," said Scott Evans, Atlantic City's emergency management coordinator and fire chief, during a video briefing broadcasted from the Public Safety Building Wednesday morning.
Mayor Marty Small Sr. urged people to "take this storm seriously," even though today's forecast was different from original projections.
Support Local Journalism
City officials are asking residents and businesses to move vehicles to higher ground.
Free parking will be available from 4 p.m. Wednesday through 4 p.m. Friday at The Wave Parking Garage on Fairmount Avenue between Christopher Columbus Boulevard and Mississippi Avenue.
However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has raged through the state with more than 415,000 cases and 16,000 fatalities so far, many are already hunkered down at home.
“Because so many people are currently still working from home and so many students are on remote learning, we do not anticipate the same after school and rush hour issues that we would otherwise see from a storm with this timing, coming in as it is mostly going to do throughout the afternoon and into the evening rush,” Murphy said.
As it is the first weather emergency during the pandemic, Murphy cautioned residents to watch out for exposure or spread of the new coronavirus during preparations for the storm and cleanup efforts after it ends.
“We’re going to want to chip in to help our neighbors and shovel out, especially our older residents, but please keep in mind the need for maintaining social distancing and wearing a face covering while doing so,” Murphy said. “And if you’re going to be heading out before the storm hits for that last gallon of milk or to stock up on snowy day snacks, please do not forget to wear your mask and to be kind to the grocery store workers who are there to help you.”
Storm updates are available at ready.nj.gov.
Staff Writer David Danzis contributed to this report.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.