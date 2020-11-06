Gov. Phil Murphy announces appointments to Cannabis Regulatory Commission

Voters approved a constitutional amendment to legalize marijuana’s recreational use in Tuesday’s election. State Attorney General Gurbir Grewal underscored in a statement Wednesday that the amendment doesn’t authorize “unregulated marijuana,” and it doesn’t take effect until Jan. 1.

New Jersey joined Arizona, Montana and South Dakota in legalizing recreational marijuana Tuesday. Before the election, the District of Columbia and 11 other states had authorized cannabis use.

Also during the conference, Murphy said the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by about 2,200, calling it a “tough day on the numbers front.” There have been 13 additional deaths and there are over 1,300 people in hospitals across the state.

“We continue to be in the fight,” Murphy said. “…We’re working on making sure that we got a right balance between strategic, scalpel-like actions and some broader actions that we will almost certainly take sooner than later.”

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.