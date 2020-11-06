Gov. Phil Murphy announces appointments to Cannabis Regulatory Commission

Murphy names members of state’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission
Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday lauded residents across the state for voting to legalize recreational marijuana for adults, calling it a “matter of common sense.”
“We now join the growing number of states that have come to the rightful conclusion that our marijuana laws had done more harm than good, had ruined more futures than they had helped and hurt many communities by saddling Black and brown people, predominantly young men, with an arrest and a host of collateral consequences for non-violent offences,” Murphy said during a news conference at Patriots Theater at the Trenton War Memorial. “And, in many cases, sadly, those consequences were carried for the rest of their lives, and are being carried.”
“….the legalization of adult-use marijuana is a matter of social justice, economic justice and racial justice,” Murphy added. “It is a matter of criminal justice reform; it is a matter of common sense.”
Murphy appointed Dianna Houenou, a senior advisor with an extensive background in criminal justice reform, to lead the state’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission, which will oversee adult use and medical marijuana sectors. He also appointed Jeff Brown to be the commission’s executive director.
Houenou’s “commitment to doing what is right and to leaving no one behind has powered out criminal justice reform agenda, and I am immensely proud that she will be continuing that commitment,” Murphy said.
Voters approved a constitutional amendment to legalize marijuana’s recreational use in Tuesday’s election. State Attorney General Gurbir Grewal underscored in a statement Wednesday that the amendment doesn’t authorize “unregulated marijuana,” and it doesn’t take effect until Jan. 1.
New Jersey joined Arizona, Montana and South Dakota in legalizing recreational marijuana Tuesday. Before the election, the District of Columbia and 11 other states had authorized cannabis use.
Also during the conference, Murphy said the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by about 2,200, calling it a “tough day on the numbers front.” There have been 13 additional deaths and there are over 1,300 people in hospitals across the state.
“We continue to be in the fight,” Murphy said. “…We’re working on making sure that we got a right balance between strategic, scalpel-like actions and some broader actions that we will almost certainly take sooner than later.”
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
There is no briefing with state officials Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 6,436 cases with 260 deaths and 3,442 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,776 cases with 96 deaths and 1,442 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,906 cases with 153 deaths.
