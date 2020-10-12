Gov. Phil Murphy allows indoors practices and competitions to resume

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy Monday signed Executive Order No. 187 Monday, allowing the resumption of contact practices and competitions in indoor settings for organized sports defined as medium-risk and high-risk by the New Jersey Department of Health’s Guidance for Sports Activities.

The order encompasses sports including hockey, basketball, cheerleading, group dance, rugby, boxing, judo, karate, taekwondo and wrestling, according to information released by the Governor's Office.

Gov. Murphy previously signed Executive Orders No. 149 and 168, which permitted the resumption of outdoor sports activities, low-risk practices and competitions in indoor settings, and noncontact indoor practices for medium-risk and high-risk sports.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for our student-athletes, support staff, and school communities,” said Murphy in a written statement. “After consulting stakeholders and medical experts, we have concluded that, with proper public health and safety protocols in place, indoor sports may now resume in a way that protects players, coaches, and staff.”

All indoor practices and competitions are limited to 25% of the capacity of the room, but not more than 25 or less than 10 persons, Murphy said.