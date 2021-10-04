Gov. Murphy urges pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19, addresses vaccine mandate for children

Still, Lifshitz joined Persichilli and Murphy is emphasizing the importance of pregnant women getting vaccinated.

"The much bigger risk that you are going to take is not the unnatural vaccine that you would take, but the unnatural virus that could invade you instead," Lifshitz said. "The virus is much riskier to the unborn child and the mother than the vaccine."

After California became the first state to implement a mandate for children under 12, Murphy said he doesn't anticipate needing to implement a vaccine mandate for children of that age group.

"It's an option I think we leave on the table," Murphy said. "We think we've got the right package for school in place. We also acknowledge as the weather starts to slip on us and we're spending a lot more of our lives inside, including in schools, we may see some bumps, but we think this is the right package in place."

As for the mask mandate for school children, Lifshitz said several things would have to happen for officials to consider lifting the requirement.