Gov. Murphy urges pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19, addresses vaccine mandate for children

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy shared his thoughts on a vaccine mandate for children under 12 and doubled down on the vaccine's safety for pregnant women during a COVID-19 media briefing Monday afternoon.
As the risks associated with contracting COVID-19 while pregnant and unvaccinated become more apparent, officials are pleading for pregnant women and those who may become pregnant soon to listen to the facts.
"It does not impact your fertility," Murphy said. "That's one of the big myths out there which is preventing a lot of childbearing-aged women from actually stepping up and getting vaccinated. And that is, based on the data, a myth. It has no basis in fact."
Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli also stressed the importance of getting pregnant women vaccinated against COVID-19.
"The message we want to get across is that the COVID vaccine is effective and will not harm you or the child you're carrying," Persichilli said. "The important thing is you will be harmed if you are not vaccinated. You're putting yourself and your fetus at risk."
Persichilli said cases of the virus in pregnant individuals are twice as likely to be admitted to the intensive care unit and put on a ventilator. They also have a 70% increased rate of death from COVID-19.
August of 2021 had the highest number of deaths for pregnant people from COVID-19 in a single month since the beginning of the pandemic, Persichilli said.
Pregnant patients also have a higher risk of adverse outcomes, such as preterm birth, stillbirth and having their newborn admitted to the ICU with COVID-19.
Despite these warnings, Persichilli said, pregnant women still lag behind nonpregnant women when it comes to getting vaccinated.
"According to the CDC data, only 31% of pregnant individuals in the United States have been vaccinated," Persichilli said. "And vaccination rates vary remarkably by race and ethnicity."
According to the CDC, 45.7% of pregnant Asian women, 25% of pregnant Hispanic women and 15% of pregnant Black women have been fully vaccinated.
Persichilli also dispelled rumors that the vaccine impacts fertility.
"COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for all individuals 12 and older," Persichilli said. "It's also recommended for individuals who are pregnant, breast feeding, trying to get pregnant now or might be planning to get pregnant in the future. The CDC recommends urgent action to accelerate primary vaccination for this group."
Dr. Edward Lifshitz, medical director for the state's Department of Health, said it's understandable for women to be concerned of the well being of the child they're carrying because of the restrictions they typically face in pregnancy.
"We tell them not to put things that are unnatural into their bodies all the time," Lifshitz said. "We tell them not to drink wine, not to take asprin, all sorts of antibiotics they shouldn't be taking, so it's only natural and understandable that pregnant women would be concerned about taking something such as a vaccine that can be seen as unnatural."
Still, Lifshitz joined Persichilli and Murphy is emphasizing the importance of pregnant women getting vaccinated.
"The much bigger risk that you are going to take is not the unnatural vaccine that you would take, but the unnatural virus that could invade you instead," Lifshitz said. "The virus is much riskier to the unborn child and the mother than the vaccine."
After California became the first state to implement a mandate for children under 12, Murphy said he doesn't anticipate needing to implement a vaccine mandate for children of that age group.
"It's an option I think we leave on the table," Murphy said. "We think we've got the right package for school in place. We also acknowledge as the weather starts to slip on us and we're spending a lot more of our lives inside, including in schools, we may see some bumps, but we think this is the right package in place."
As for the mask mandate for school children, Lifshitz said several things would have to happen for officials to consider lifting the requirement.
"Masking is one of the many different things we call layered prevention measures, meaning by itself it's somewhat effective but there are other things that can be more effective and when you put them together they can be (even) more effective," Lifshitz said. "So when would I talk about taking away the recommendation as far as masking goes?... When either the virus is less common, the virus has become less deadly or there are better prevention measures."
Lifshitz said these measures include when vaccines become available to younger children.
"Certainly that's going to be a major step forward in making it much less likely that they will become ill and pass it along," Lifshitz said.
As of Monday, more than 5.8 million New Jerseyans have been fully vaccinated. The state is approaching having 75% of its total eligible population vaccinated.
More than 83% of eligible residents have received at least one shot, Murphy said.
As of Sept. 20, when the number of fully vaccinated residents was at 5.5 million, there were 30,267 reported breakthrough cases of the virus. Of these cases, 629 people were hospitalized and 158 died.
"Overall the vaccines continue to prove effective in not only protecting people from contracting COVID, still more than 99.5% of the fully vaccinated have remained coronavirus-free," Murphy said, "but, especially in keeping those folks who do out of the hospital and from dying."
Murphy said the state has a very distinct minority of residents who are still unvaccinated.
"And we acknowledge that for a good number of them, there is nothing that we can do that will ever break through the misinformation they're clinging to," Murphy said. "But for those we know that may just still be on the fence for whatever reason, look at these numbers and remember these vaccines are free. A free vaccine is far, far better than an expensive hospital stay or the cost to your family for a funeral."
