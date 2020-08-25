PISCATAWAY — Governor Phil Murphy proposed a $40 billion revised 2021 budget Tuesday morning at the SHI Stadium at Rutgers University here that relies on $4 billion in borrowing, $1 billion in new taxes and other revenues, and $1.25 billion in spending reductions and other savings.
The revisions are needed because of a $1.4 billion loss of revenues in fiscal year 2020 and a projected loss of $5.6 billion in fiscal year 2021 revenues due to business closures and slowdowns caused by the novel coronavirus.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has both devastated our state's finances and highlighted the importance of the progress New Jersey has made over the past two years,” said Governor Murphy. “Our focus remains squarely on making the essential investments we need to make to ensure our residents, businesses, and institutions don't merely defeat this pandemic, but thrive once it is over."
Murphy's fiscal year 2021 budget would find new revenue by expanding the state's "millionaire's tax," undoing the exemption and cap on yacht and boat taxes, increasing the cigarette tax, restoring the sales tax on limousine services, and other moves.
New Jersey Transit's allocation will fall 15% to a total of $386 million, but the agency has received about $1 billion in federal COVID aid, officials have said.
Murphy's budget also protects some programs. It reinstates the Senior Freeze and Homestead Rebate property tax relief programs, keeps K-12 school aid at 2020 levels, and increases payments to the state workers pensions.
Murphy had proposed a $40.9 million FY 2021 budget in February, and under the normal course of business the Legislature would have worked with it to develop and pass a budget for the fiscal year starting July 1. Because of the COVID-19 epidemic, Murphy extended FY 2020 for three months, with a $7.6 billion spending plan, beyond the traditional closing date of June 30.
"Besides setting off an unprecedented public health crisis, COVID-19 unleashed an economic crisis only that can only be rivaled by two other times in our state's entire 244-year history -- the Great Depression and the Civil War," according to the FY2021 Revised Budget Proposal.
"And it has had a disproportionate impact on the lower end of the wage scale and communities of color," said State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio. "We are not expecting the sales tax to be back to pre-COVID levels anytime in Fiscal Years 20-21."
Murphy had signed legislation authorizing the state to borrow up to $9.9 billion, but revenue expectations will only allow $4 billion in borrowing, officials said. Murphy has also advocated for more federal aid, and more flexibility in how the state can spend the $2.4 billion in federal CARES Act funding it has already received.
The governor's budget now goes to the Legislature for potential changes and passage by Oct. 1.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
