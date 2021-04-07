 Skip to main content
Gov. Murphy to receive first COVID-19 vaccine dose Friday in Atlantic City
Gov. Murphy to receive first COVID-19 vaccine dose Friday in Atlantic City

Murphy file

Gov. Phil Murphy wears a mask during his daily coronavirus news conference in May at the War Memorial in Trenton.

 Chris Pedota / The Record via AP, Pool

For the more than one in four American adults now with at least one vaccine dose, the CDC just issued brand new guidance -- its first ever for vaccinated people.That return to normal depends. If youre looking to travel? The CDC still warns against it. If youre looking to socialize? Better news.Today's action represents an important first step. it is not our final destination, said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.Heres the big takeaway from the CDC: Americans who are fully vaccinated can gather with each other inside without wearing a mask, and -- importantly -- without social distancing. The new guidance goes a step further, saying vaccinated people can safely get together with people at low risk for severe disease who haven't been vaccinated, like grandparents visiting their healthy kids or grandkids."I think it's also important to remember that people who are vaccinated, there's increasing data now that suggests that they might get breakthrough infections with lesser amounts of virus, lesser amounts of disease, lesser symptomatic disease, a milder disease. However, we're still waiting for data to emerge about whether they could transmit that virus to other people," Walensky said.But in public, not much is different. The CDC says fully vaccinated people need to still wear masks, avoid large gatherings and social distance. And if you show symptoms, the CDC says get tested, even if youre fully vaccinated."Please keep wearing a well-fitting mask and taking the other public health actions we know work to help stop the spread of this virus."Simply put, the CDC isnt sure how much of a risk vaccinated people pose to those not vaccinated. Can vaccinated people still transmit the virus? The experts arent sure. They want to see more more data and research first.

ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic County's COVID-19 vaccination mega site at the Atlantic City Convention Center has begun taking thousands of additional appointments in anticipation of April 19's eligibility expansion, AtlantiCare says.

According to a news release from the health care provider, appointments can be made for anyone 16 or older for April 19 or later. The facility also is allowing same-day appointments to be made for those currently eligible.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday said during the state's COVID-19 media briefing that he and his wife, Tammy, will be at the site to receive his first dose of vaccine Friday.

"We were already planning on being there to complete our circuit of visiting all six vaccination mega sites," the governor said, "and we thought it would be a perfect opportunity to showcase a terrific location with, as of this moment, plenty of vaccine availability."

New Jersey announced 3,578 new cases of the coronavirus and 45 new deaths Wednesday, bringing its totals to 824,179 and 22,176. The state is one of five currently collectively responsible for nearly half of all new coronavirus infections.

To date, the state has administered 4,892,598 doses of vaccine. A total of 1,896,442 residents have received both doses of vaccine, or about 21% of the state population.

To schedule a vaccination appointment at the Atlantic City site, visit vaccination.atlanticare.org.

​Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

