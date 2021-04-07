Gov. Murphy to receive first COVID-19 vaccine dose Friday in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic County's COVID-19 vaccination mega site at the Atlantic City Convention Center has begun taking thousands of additional appointments in anticipation of April 19's eligibility expansion, AtlantiCare says.
According to a news release from the health care provider, appointments can be made for anyone 16 or older for April 19 or later. The facility also is allowing same-day appointments to be made for those currently eligible.
Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday said during the state's COVID-19 media briefing that he and his wife, Tammy, will be at the site to receive his first dose of vaccine Friday.
Nearly half of new coronavirus infections nationwide are in just five states — a situation t…
"We were already planning on being there to complete our circuit of visiting all six vaccination mega sites," the governor said, "and we thought it would be a perfect opportunity to showcase a terrific location with, as of this moment, plenty of vaccine availability."
New Jersey announced 3,578 new cases of the coronavirus and 45 new deaths Wednesday, bringing its totals to 824,179 and 22,176. The state is one of five currently collectively responsible for nearly half of all new coronavirus infections.
To date, the state has administered 4,892,598 doses of vaccine. A total of 1,896,442 residents have received both doses of vaccine, or about 21% of the state population.
Gov. Phil Murphy wears a mask during his daily coronavirus news conference in May at the War Memorial in Trenton.
