 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gov. Murphy to march in 2 Cape May County Fourth of July parades this weekend
0 comments

Gov. Murphy to march in 2 Cape May County Fourth of July parades this weekend

{{featured_button_text}}

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy led a news conference on the mass shooting that killed a man, a woman, and injured 12 others at a house party Saturday night in Fairfield Township at Cumberland County Prosecutors Office Monday May 24, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Gov. Phil Murphy and first lady Tammy Murphy plan to make several appearances this holiday weekend along the Jersey Shore.

According to a schedule released Thursday by the Governor's Office, they plan to march in the Cape May Fourth of July Parade at noon Saturday. The parade route starts at Beach and Philadelphia avenues.

The Cape May parade also will feature members of the military and decorated golf carts, bikes, baby wagons and patriotic music from visitors and locals, according to a release from the city, which does not name Murphy but does say "a very special guest" will speak at noon. Judging for the golf carts, bikes and baby wagons will take place at 1:30 p.m. in front of Convention Hall.

At 9 a.m. Sunday, Gov. Murphy will march in the North Wildwood Fourth of July Parade that begins at Atlantic and East Ninth avenues, according to the Governor's Office. He will then appear on the Wildwood Boardwalk with Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron and state and local officials to tour the wooden way and make an announcement at 10:15 a.m.

— John Russo

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Child of Miami firefighter among collapse victims

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News