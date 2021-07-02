Gov. Murphy to march in 2 Cape May County Fourth of July parades this weekend

Gov. Phil Murphy and first lady Tammy Murphy plan to make several appearances this holiday weekend along the Jersey Shore.

According to a schedule released Thursday by the Governor's Office, they plan to march in the Cape May Fourth of July Parade at noon Saturday. The parade route starts at Beach and Philadelphia avenues.

The Cape May parade also will feature members of the military and decorated golf carts, bikes, baby wagons and patriotic music from visitors and locals, according to a release from the city, which does not name Murphy but does say "a very special guest" will speak at noon. Judging for the golf carts, bikes and baby wagons will take place at 1:30 p.m. in front of Convention Hall.

At 9 a.m. Sunday, Gov. Murphy will march in the North Wildwood Fourth of July Parade that begins at Atlantic and East Ninth avenues, according to the Governor's Office. He will then appear on the Wildwood Boardwalk with Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron and state and local officials to tour the wooden way and make an announcement at 10:15 a.m.

— John Russo

