Gov. Murphy to doubles down on mask mandate, lifts quarantine requirements for travelers and announces return to in-person instruction for students

Murphy affirmed that even fully vaccinated residents must wear face masks in public indoor settings.

"There remains a simple reason why the indoor mask requirement will remain in effect," Murphy said. "We are not out of the woods yet. The majority of New Jerseyans are still unvaccinated and we're not checking anyone's vaccine status at the door when you go to the supermarket or the hardware store. I don't know how we can expect workers to be able to tell who is vaccinated and who isn't and it is unfair to put the burden on business owners and frontline employees to police every patron."

Murphy's decision to uphold the mask mandate is under scrutiny by some elected officials.

“It’s unbelievable that Governor Murphy is doubling-down on an anti-science mask mandate that the CDC says is no longer necessary,” Senator Michael Testa R-Atlantic said in a prepared statement. “With the CDC clearly stating that masks serve no public health purpose, Pennsylvania, New York and many other states have already lifted restrictions or announced plans to do so this week. Instead of following the science here in New Jersey, we have a governor who continues to restrict personal freedoms to cater to the irrational fears of a timid liberal constituency.”

Murphy asked for residents to hold on just a little longer.