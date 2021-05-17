Gov. Murphy to doubles down on mask mandate, lifts quarantine requirements for travelers and announces return to in-person instruction for students

The end of the COVID-19 pandemic is seemingly in sight after Gov. Murphy made some major announcements regarding classroom capacities, face masks and travel advisories during a press conference Monday afternoon.
During his regular COVID-19 response briefing, Murphy said the executive order that gave schools the option to provide remote learning will expire at the end of the current school year, requiring all schools to move back to in person instruction.
"Through this action we are declaring that all students will be back in school, for full time in-person instruction come the start of the 2021, 2022 school year," Murphy said. "Further this announcement removes the full time remote option for families. Next year parents will not be enabled to broad scale opt their child out of in-person instruction that was allowed this school year."
The advancements in understanding COVID-19 and the state's vaccine program has set New Jersey up to have its students return to school buildings.
"We're facing a much different world than one year ago, when we had to begin planning for this school year," Murphy said. "We know much more about this virus and how it spreads, we have much more on the ground experience in fighting it and we have a robust vaccination program that now reaches adolescents as young as 12."
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized for kids ages 12 to 15 to begin receiving doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said that as of Monday, more than 450,000 New Jerseyans in that age range have received their first dose.
"The trend is positive, it's only been three days and kids are lining up," Persichilli said. "The kids are smart."
Clinical trials for the Pfizer vaccine has begun on kids under the age of five.
"My guess the vaccination that are in trial, we're going to see that age limit go down over time. Hopefully sooner rather than later," Murphy said.
Murphy also announced that effective Monday, the state's travel advisory will be lifted.
"There will no longer be required periods for quarantine for either out of state travelers coming to New Jersey or for New Jerseyans returning home from trips," Murphy said.
Murphy and fellow health officials continue to urge residents to "exercise common sense," when traveling domestically by following all local health and safety protocols in the destination they are traveling to.
Murphy knocked on wood while announcing that he renewed the public health emergency, originally declared in March 2020, one final time.
"I extended the public health emergency for what should be the final time," Murphy said. "Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and I along with our teams are working toward a legislative solution that will allow the public health emergency to expire next month while at the same time providing a path forward."
Murphy affirmed that even fully vaccinated residents must wear face masks in public indoor settings.
"There remains a simple reason why the indoor mask requirement will remain in effect," Murphy said. "We are not out of the woods yet. The majority of New Jerseyans are still unvaccinated and we're not checking anyone's vaccine status at the door when you go to the supermarket or the hardware store. I don't know how we can expect workers to be able to tell who is vaccinated and who isn't and it is unfair to put the burden on business owners and frontline employees to police every patron."
Murphy's decision to uphold the mask mandate is under scrutiny by some elected officials.
“It’s unbelievable that Governor Murphy is doubling-down on an anti-science mask mandate that the CDC says is no longer necessary,” Senator Michael Testa R-Atlantic said in a prepared statement. “With the CDC clearly stating that masks serve no public health purpose, Pennsylvania, New York and many other states have already lifted restrictions or announced plans to do so this week. Instead of following the science here in New Jersey, we have a governor who continues to restrict personal freedoms to cater to the irrational fears of a timid liberal constituency.”
Murphy asked for residents to hold on just a little longer.
"This is not forever and always," Murphy said. "We have this thing on the run ... a little big longer here and we accelerate our ability to drive this virus into the ground."
Despite the CDC giving the greenlight for fully vaccinated people to go without a face mask in most public indoor settings, Murphy said the state "just isn't there yet."
Face coverings aren't necessary for fully vaccinated New Jerseyans in private indoor settings, Murphy said.
Murphy also signed an executive order Monday that completely eliminated the mask mandate for public and private outdoor spaces.
