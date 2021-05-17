Gov. Murphy to discuss mask mandate, quarantine rules at Monday's briefing

Gov. Phil Murphy will give an update about New Jersey's travel quarantine guidelines during his regular COVID-19 response briefing on Monday at 1 p.m.

Murphy will be joined by Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, and State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan for the briefing.

Murphy will also give more details on the state's approach to the mask mandate in indoor, public places after the Centers for Disease Control released new guidelines last week.

Despite the CDC giving the greenlight for fully vaccinated people to go without a face mask in most public indoor settings, Murphy said the state "just isn't there yet."

“We’ve broken the back of this thing, and we have the chance to drive this into the ground if we can only hang on for a few more weeks,” Murphy said Friday during a vaccination event in East Orange.

Face coverings aren't necessary for fully vaccinated New Jerseyans in private indoor and outdoor settings, Murphy said.

The briefing will be livestreamed on the governor's YouTube channel.

