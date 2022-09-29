Gov. Murphy sending state National Guard to Florida in response to Hurricane Ian

TRENTON — The New Jersey National Guard will join the national response to the devastation in western Florida caused by Hurricane Ian's landfall, Gov. Phil Murphy said on Thursday.

As cleanup begins, Murphy said 135 Guard members will head to the Sunshine State to help communities impacted by flooding and high winds.

Additionally, 40 military and support vehicles will be sent to assist in the hurricane storm response, Murphy's office said.

The Governor's Office did not say for how long New Jersey's guard members may be down south.

Ian made landfall on Wednesday as a category 4 storm, bringing with it sustained winds of around 150 mph.

Millions of Floridians have fled the storm, which has left many without power and leaving behind dangerous conditions.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Florida right now as they begin their journey to recovery from Hurricane Ian,” Murphy said on Thursday. “We are thankful for the 135 men and women who bravely volunteered to travel down to Florida to assist with hurricane aid and relief efforts. We are continuing to monitor the storm as it heads further north and are prepared to provide more support where needed.”

Assistance is being allocated through the Emergency Management Assistance Company, a mutual aid agreement that grants states and territories access to each other's resources to respond to both natural and man-made disasters.

Murphy accepted the EMAC Thursday morning, authorizing the trip to Florida, his office said.

Ian is continuing its path north, where, as a weaker storm, it will cross over the Carolinas, bringing heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding.

"Whether it was Superstorm Sandy, watching over our Nation's capital, or assisting during the COVID-19 pandemic, our citizen Soldiers and Airmen have distinguished themselves when our communities needed them most. This will be no different,” said Brig. Gen. Lisa J. Hou, adjutant general of New Jersey. “Our hearts are with the families of all affected by this hurricane."