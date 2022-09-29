 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Gov. Murphy sending New Jersey National Guard to Florida in response to Hurricane Ian

APTOPIX Tropical Weather

Authorities transport a person out of the Avante nursing home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroying a historic waterfront pier and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain over a huge area on Thursday. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

 John Raoux

The New Jersey National Guard will join the national response to the devastation in western Florida caused by Hurricane Ian, Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday.

As cleanup begins, Murphy said, 135 Guard members from New Jersey will head to the Sunshine State to help communities impacted by flooding and high winds.

Additionally, 40 military and support vehicles will be sent to assist in the hurricane response, Murphy's office said.

The Governor's Office did not say for how long New Jersey's Guard members may be down south.

It was not immediately known whether members of the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard, based in Egg Harbor Township, would be deployed to Florida. 

The military unit did not respond to a request for comment Thursday morning.

Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane, bringing with it sustained winds of around 150 mph.

Thousands of Floridians fled the storm, which has left millions without power and caused widespread destruction.

At least one storm fatality in Florida was confirmed early Thursday after a 72-year-old Deltona man fell into a canal while trying to drain his pool of rain. Two others died when Ian passed through Cuba.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said that while he lacked any details, he believed the death toll would be “in the hundreds.” Gov. Ron DeSantis later said that toll was not confirmed and likely an estimate based on 911 calls.

“It crushed us,” Marceno told ABC’s “Good Morning America," adding that bridges and roads remain impassable, stranding thousands in his county where Ian made landfall.

Assistance is being allocated through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a mutual aid agreement that grants states and territories access to each other's resources to respond to both natural and man-made disasters.

Murphy accepted the EMAC Thursday morning, authorizing the trip to Florida, his office said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Florida right now as they begin their journey to recovery from Hurricane Ian,” Murphy said. “We are thankful for the 135 men and women who bravely volunteered to travel down to Florida to assist with hurricane aid and relief efforts. We are continuing to monitor the storm as it heads farther north and are prepared to provide more support where needed.”

Ian is continuing its path north, where, as a weaker storm, it will cross over the Carolinas, bringing heavy rain that could lead to more flooding.

"Whether it was Superstorm Sandy, watching over our Nation's capital, or assisting during the COVID-19 pandemic, our citizen Soldiers and Airmen have distinguished themselves when our communities needed them most. This will be no different,” said Brig. Gen. Lisa J. Hou, adjutant general of New Jersey. “Our hearts are with the families of all affected by this hurricane."

Inland, floodwaters reached waist-high levels near Orlando, as one of the strongest hurricanes to strike the United States crossed Florida.

Ian's tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 415 miles, soaking much of Florida and the southeastern Atlantic coast.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden declared a disaster in Florida, with the Federal Emergency Management Agency supporting search and rescue efforts.

The U.S. Coast Guard also began rescues on southwest Florida’s barrier islands early Thursday, as soon as winds died down, DeSantis said.

“The Coast Guard had people who were in their attics and got saved off their rooftops,” DeSantis said. “We’ve never seen storm surge of this magnitude. ... The amount of water that’s been rising, and will likely continue to rise today even as the storm is passing, is basically a 500-year flooding event.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

