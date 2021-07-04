Gov. Murphy pledges millions for Wildwood Boardwalk repairs

WILDWOOD — Like thousands of other visitors to the Wildwoods Boardwalk on July 4, Gov. Phil Murphy came ready to put some money down. It was a bit more than most visitors.
In addition to plans for pizza by the slice from one of the town's beloved pizzerias, Murphy promised $4 million in state money to help fund Boardwalk repairs that local officials say are desperately needed.
“We’ve got $4 million in this year’s budget to help repair the damage,” Murphy said, standing with Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron in front of the Wildwoods Convention Center at 4501 Boardwalk.
“It’s an iconic Boardwalk, by any measure,” Murphy said. “It’s America’s Boardwalk and the extent to which we get this thing rebuilt properly has a huge positive impact on the Boardwalk, on the businesses on the Boardwalk, (and) on tourism.”
Murphy came to Wildwood in April 2020 after storm-powered winds ripped up sections of decking close to the Convention Center. Even before that, Wildwood officials described the Boardwalk decking and substructure as long overdue for extensive renovations.
“About a year and a half ago, the governor came down here and saw what could have been a catastrophe if it happened in the summertime,” Byron said. “The governor was nice enough to come down and he saw, he said ‘Pete, we’ve got to do something here.’”
Murphy has been highly visible in Cape May County this holiday weekend. On Saturday, he marched in Cape May’s Independence Day parade, and he was in North Wildwood to participate in July 4 events on Sunday afternoon as well, posting an image with a mummer to his Twitter feed.
Murphy is up for reelection this year, set to face off against GOP nominee Jack Ciattarelli in November.
In Wildwood, the governor started his visit with a stop at the Vietnam Veterans Remembrance Wall across Ocean Avenue from the Convention Center before speaking with reporters and local politicians.
Byron said the governor promised to do anything he could to help with the Boardwalk.
“We’re going to help you out,” Murphy said. “And what better time to talk about it than the Fourth of July?”
The funds will not cover all the needed work. Byron estimates the total work needed will exceed $60 million.
“But we’ve got a plan to do it for about $35 (million),” he said. The plan is to tackle the work in stages, a few blocks at a time, he said, starting this year at Burk Avenue, where he said the work is needed the most.
On the Boardwalk, a resident asked Murphy for more investment in local infrastructure, citing roads and bridges in need of repair.
“Our investment in infrastructure is at an all-time high. It’s at a record high. But we have a lot of work to do, so it’s not necessarily stuff that’s going to get done tomorrow,” Murphy said.
He added that he is looking forward to federal money as well.
“If Congress passes an infrastructure bill, which I’m sure the president will sign, New Jersey’s going to be a disproportionate winner,” Murphy said. “We’re dense. We’ve got a lot of legacy assets, a lot of roads and bridges.”
“Does that include South Jersey, Governor?” asked a man who stopped to listen while riding his bike. Murphy said he was speaking about Cape May County.
“Glad to hear it,” the bike rider replied.
Local lawmakers Sen. Michael Testa and Assemblymen Antwan McLellan and Erik Simonsen also attended. The Republican Legislators did not speak at the news conference, but did exchange greetings with the Democratic governor.
Murphy joked that he only came to Cape May County to hear Simonsen sing. Murphy was present in Cape May in September when Simonsen joined Lois Smith to sing “Amazing Grace” at an event opening the Harriet Tubman Museum.
Murphy did not address a question about his veto of a $56 million earmark for the Wildwood Boardwalk in 2019, put forward by Democrats Sen. Bob Andrzejczak and Assemblyman Matt Milam before they were unseated by the current Republican team. At the time, Murphy said there was an issue with the funding method, although some Democrats lambasted the veto.
Murphy also declined to comment Sunday on whether he would sign a bill that would give the state Board of Public Utilities authority to allow power lines from offshore wind to run through rights of way, even over the objections of local authorities.
Member of the Ocean City Council have decried the bill as an assault on the principles of home rule.
Murphy said he does not comment on pending legislation until he has made a decision.
“We got 264 bills last week,” Murphy said. “Please bear with me. I obviously take that stuff very seriously. To be determined.”
Afterward, Murphy strolled the Boardwalk with Byron, talking about the local economy in 2021, as well as asking for the official word on the best local pizza.
Murphy, 63, wore a red shirt, white pants and blue shoes for the occasion. Several people yelled greetings, and one barker at a Boardwalk game called out to Murphy and the entourage with him as they passed.
