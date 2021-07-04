Gov. Murphy pledges millions for Wildwood Boardwalk repairs

WILDWOOD — Like thousands of other visitors to the Wildwoods Boardwalk on July 4, Gov. Phil Murphy came ready to put some money down. It was a bit more than most visitors.

In addition to plans for pizza by the slice from one of the town's beloved pizzerias, Murphy promised $4 million in state money to help fund Boardwalk repairs that local officials say are desperately needed.

“We’ve got $4 million in this year’s budget to help repair the damage,” Murphy said, standing with Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron in front of the Wildwoods Convention Center at 4501 Boardwalk.

“It’s an iconic Boardwalk, by any measure,” Murphy said. “It’s America’s Boardwalk and the extent to which we get this thing rebuilt properly has a huge positive impact on the Boardwalk, on the businesses on the Boardwalk, (and) on tourism.”

Murphy came to Wildwood in April 2020 after storm-powered winds ripped up sections of decking close to the Convention Center. Even before that, Wildwood officials described the Boardwalk decking and substructure as long overdue for extensive renovations.