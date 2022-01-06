Gov. Murphy: New Jersey under winter weather advisory, will be in state of emergency at 10 p.m.

"To everybody, please be safe and be smart," Murphy said.

For updates during the storm, visit ready.nj.gov.

Atlantic City prepares

Atlantic City mayor Marty Small Sr. held two briefings Thursday, one in the early afternoon and another scheduled for the evening.

Atlantic City is expecting 2½ to 5 inches Friday, which is around half of Monday's snowfall totals. The storm will begin just after midnight and last overnight into around mid-morning. Temperatures will drop into the teens on Friday night.

Atlantic City Fire Chief Scott Evans said the city has been planning for Friday's storm since Monday when it was known there would be a follow-up storm. A code blue was called until Sunday, he said.

"We are going to ask our residents not to park on the main arteries. Park on side streets and the Wave Parking Garage is offering parking for free," Evans said.

The free parking on the fourth floor of the Wave Parking Garage will be available from 4 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday. Standard parking personnel will be on duty, and parking will be validated at the exit gate upon departure.