Gov. Murphy: New Jersey under winter weather advisory, will be in state of emergency at 10 p.m.

Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency starting Thursday night as a second winter storm in a week threatens the state.
The state of emergency starts at 10 p.m. Thursday.
Murphy immediately acknowledged South Jersey getting hit hard with snow Monday. His administration plans to closely monitor the upcoming storm, set to begin late Thursday in some parts of the state and just after midnight in parts of Atlantic County.
"Obviously, this is mother nature, and we're doing our best to get our arms around it," Murphy said.
Murphy announced there would at least be a delayed opening in state offices Friday. He didn't know the exact time or if there would be any closings as of Thursday afternoon.
Murphy said there were two main safety issues that could arise Friday morning — visibility and potential blackouts.
Murphy advised people to stay home, including working from home or reporting to work later in the day if those options are available. Murphy also advised people to be aware of plowing and salt trucks to allow those workers to maintain roads.
Blackouts are always a potential when there is high wind and freezing temperatures. People are advised to report outages and to be patient while workers navigate unsafe weather conditions.
"To everybody, please be safe and be smart," Murphy said.
For updates during the storm, visit ready.nj.gov.
Atlantic City prepares
Atlantic City mayor Marty Small Sr. held two briefings Thursday, one in the early afternoon and another scheduled for the evening.
Atlantic City is expecting 2½ to 5 inches Friday, which is around half of Monday's snowfall totals. The storm will begin just after midnight and last overnight into around mid-morning. Temperatures will drop into the teens on Friday night.
Atlantic City Fire Chief Scott Evans said the city has been planning for Friday's storm since Monday when it was known there would be a follow-up storm. A code blue was called until Sunday, he said.
"We are going to ask our residents not to park on the main arteries. Park on side streets and the Wave Parking Garage is offering parking for free," Evans said.
The free parking on the fourth floor of the Wave Parking Garage will be available from 4 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday. Standard parking personnel will be on duty, and parking will be validated at the exit gate upon departure.
The garage is located on Baltic Avenue between Mississippi and Fairmount avenues, near Tanger Outlets The Walk.
"We want to remind people as these storms approach, prepare yourself," Evans added. "Winds won't be as severe but there is a chance for power outages."
Assistant Director of Public Works Crystal Lewis said that crews were working Thursday to prepare the streets for the storm, including brining the road.
Acting Police Officer in Charge James Sarkos said police will be full staffed and reminded public to refrain from driving if they can.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Staff Writer Eric Conklin contributed to this report.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
