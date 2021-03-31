Gov. Murphy: New Jersey could see another spike in COVID-19 cases

In the high-case model, the state could see 8,000 daily cases in mid-May and again in mid-June. Hospitalizations also could settle into a range of 3,500 from mid-May into mid-June. This model is an assumption following human behavior if people let their guard down.

"Basically, we would be back to where we were in December and January," Murphy said. Cases peaked just under 7,000 then.