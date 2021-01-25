Gov. Murphy: New COVID-19 call center receives 58,000 calls by noon

In the first hour of going live, the state's toll-free vaccination hotline received 17,000 calls, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday during his COVID-19 briefing.

By noon Monday, 58,000 calls had been received.

The call center assists residents with general questions about vaccines, identifies whether or not they’re currently eligible for a vaccination and helps them identify vaccination locations. According to Covid19.NJ.Gov, call center agents will be able to assist callers in looking up registrations and scheduling and changing appointments in the near future. Murphy said the call center will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily and has 250 operators.

Due to the limited supply of vaccines, appointments continue to be limited and will not be immediately available for callers. As appointments become available, call center agents will able to assist with scheduling a vaccination appointment.

The hotline's number is 855-568-0545.

The state is averaging about 25,000 COVID-19 vaccinations per day, Murphy said. Since the state's first vaccination, 565,401 have been administered. There have been 65,179 vaccinations administered since Friday, the governor said.