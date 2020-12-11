Gov. Murphy holds press briefing on state's COVID-19 response

Gov. Phil Murphy will give an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic Friday at 2 p.m. from Trenton.
Murphy will be joined by Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
The briefing will be livestreamed on the governor's official YouTube channel.
Contact: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
